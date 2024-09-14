The Yankees can do special things if veteran slugger gets hot at the right time

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

As the Yankees head into the postseason in October, it’s crucial for Aaron Judge and Juan Soto to be firing on all cylinders. However, veteran slugger Giancarlo Stanton might just be the X-factor the team needs to make a serious run in the playoffs. While the Yankees’ offense has experienced its fair share of volatility this season, Stanton has the power to change the course of a game in an instant. With only a few weeks left in September, the team is counting on him to get back on track.

Stanton’s 2024 Season Performance

At 34 years old, Stanton has appeared in 104 games this season, hitting .232/.294/.471 with 25 home runs, 62 RBIs, and a 114 wRC+. Despite these solid numbers, his recent performance has left much to be desired. Over the past 30 days, Stanton has hit just .190 with a .693 OPS, collecting five home runs and 10 RBIs while striking out 31 times in 84 at-bats. These numbers are not sustainable, and the Yankees have been giving him occasional rest to ensure he’s ready for the final stretch of the season.

Unmatched Power Metrics

Despite his struggles at the plate, Stanton still boasts elite power metrics. He ranks in the 99th percentile for average exit velocity, the 100th percentile for barrel rate, and the 97th percentile for hard-hit rate. This means that when he does make contact, the ball is likely to leave the park. However, his plate discipline has reached concerning levels, which has contributed to his inconsistency.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Plate Discipline Issues

Stanton’s plate discipline has been a significant issue this season. He ranks in the 7th percentile in whiff rate and the 33rd percentile in chase rate, meaning he’s swinging at a high number of pitches outside the strike zone and struggling to make solid contact. His 30.4% O-Swing% (percentage of pitches swung at outside the strike zone) is the highest it’s been since his 2012 season, and he’s swinging at 46.4% of all pitches. As a result, opposing pitchers have found success by throwing breaking balls and off-speed pitches that move out of the zone.

Struggles Against Off-Speed and Breaking Pitches

Stanton’s struggles are particularly noticeable against off-speed pitches. This season, he’s hitting just .190 against them, striking out 20 times despite off-speed pitches being used only 12.8% of the time against him. He’s faring better against fastballs, but his 41.8% whiff rate on breaking balls is a major concern.

The Yankees’ Playoff Hopes

The Yankees know Stanton can be a game-changer when he’s locked in, but his inconsistency is a glaring issue. As the team looks to hit their stride heading into the playoffs, they’ll need Stanton to shake off his recent struggles and find his form. If Stanton can regain his discipline and make more quality contact, his immense power could make all the difference for the Yankees in October.