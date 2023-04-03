The Yankees call-up promising bullpen arm for Phillies series

Mar 11, 2023; Bradenton, Florida, USA; New York Yankees pitcher Ian Hamilton (71) throws a pitch against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the fourth inning at LECOM Park. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Today, the Yankees made yet another roster move, as after sending down Brito yesterday, they had to have a corresponding move take place. Boone had already spoken about the Yanks’ not needing a fifth starter for this week, and that is the reason as to why Brito was sent down. The team felt it would be better to add another bullpen arm, and thus Ian Hamilton gets his opportunity with the club. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Yankees placed Frankie Montas on the 60-day IL.

Hamilton had an opt-out through 4/4, so the Yanks decided to give him a call and finesse the system a bit. That’s not to say Ian Hamilton isn’t deserving, as “The Hamburglar” put off quite the impression in spring training. The 27-year-old featured a heavy cutter and was able to induce soft contact at a fantastic clip.

The Yankees saw a great version of Ian Hamilton this spring:

Over 9.0 innings in spring, he didn’t allow a run, struck out five guys — see what I did there, and then also only walked three guys in that span. He was great, and when he was optioned to begin the season, I personally was a bit surprised. Now, Hamilton will get an opportunity with the team, even if it may be a short one with how the Yankees are constructing the roster.

He hasn’t had the best success in the majors, but he also hasn’t had a real opportunity. In the last three seasons, he’s only thrown 6.2 innings in the major leagues, despite being quite solid in the minors. He did, however, not make the most of his chances since 2020, as he has an ERA of roughly 5.20 in those 6.2 innings. His track record in the minors is much more telling.

Last year, with the Twins organization, he fired 28.2 innings of 1.88 ERA baseball in AAA. He was exceptional for them, striking out 11.30 guys per nine and only walking 2.51. He excels at getting soft contact and inducing grounders, so hopefully, we get to see what’s in his bag with the Yanks.

Big congratulations to The Hamburglar, and hopefully, he can make the most of this. I’m almost certain there will be more roster moves this week and next, and as the Yanks get healthier, the roster will begin to shape out to what it’ll look like for the majority of the first half of the season.