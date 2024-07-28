The Yankees’ batting order could be gearing up for a major change

Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

If the Yankees were looking for aura and energy, they certainly got it with the acquisition of Jazz Chisholm Jr. from the Miami Marlins. Seeking a player who can excel in both the outfield and infield, Chisholm brings a level of versatility that should significantly bolster the Yankees’ strategic approach.

Yankees Add Spark with Jazz Chisholm Jr. Acquisition

Despite delivering a clutch, game-winning hit against the Boston Red Sox on Saturday in extra innings, Gleyber Torres’s spot at second base may be in jeopardy. With the trade deadline looming on Tuesday afternoon, General Manager Brian Cashman could opt to trade Torres and position Chisholm at second base full-time. Nonetheless, the Yankees still require another starting-level infielder, ideally someone who can also play third base.

Potential Lineup Changes

The batting order is projected to undergo significant changes in the coming days, and the Yankees could integrate more pieces into the lineup. Chisholm has spent most of his season leading off, making him a natural choice for the Yankees unless they add an even more potent bat.

The 26-year-old Chisholm, who has had a checkered health history, has played 101 games this year, setting him on pace to achieve a personal best. Over 430 plate appearances, he is hitting .249/.323/.407, with 13 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 22 stolen bases.

Additional Trade Prospects

Cashman is also eyeing another significant trade, potentially targeting a player like Jonathan India from the Cincinnati Reds. India could easily transition to the hot corner and assume the lead-off spot. This season, he’s posted a .266/.369/.406 batting line, including eight homers and 40 RBIs, with a 117 wRC+, indicating he is 17% better than the average MLB player. Despite a challenging start to his post-All-Star break, India would bring substantial value to the Yankees in multiple respects.

Strategic Batting Order Adjustments

If the Yankees can move Chisholm to the middle of the batting order, they could capitalize on his impressive numbers with runners in scoring position (RISP). With RISP, Chisholm is hitting .330/.434/.568 over 106 plate appearances—outstanding metrics that highlight his potential impact in more populated bases situations.

Alex Verdugo’s Recent Performance

Over the last few days, Alex Verdugo has started to improve, prompting the Yankees to move him to the lead-off spot where he’s recorded five hits and scored three runs in just 11 plate appearances. Although promising, this small sample size doesn’t negate the potential promotion of Jasson Dominguez.

Dominguez’s Return and Potential

Dominguez returned to action following an oblique injury on Friday, securing two RBIs in his first appearance since June 15. With his switch-hitting capabilities and power, Dominguez could become a formidable lead-off hitter, posing significant challenges for opposing pitchers.

Exploring Additional Options

As the trade deadline approaches, the Yankees could also consider players like Isaac Paredes from the Tampa Bay Rays or Yandy Diaz, a veteran first baseman currently hitting .272 with a .327 OBP. Diaz has shown proficiency in the lead-off spot this year, demonstrating disciplined and underrated batting qualities.

A Time of Opportunities

The next few days promise to be both interesting and exciting for the Yankees. The addition of Chisholm not only offers another lead-off option but also brings elite base-running and a burst of much-needed energy to the team.