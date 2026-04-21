The Yankees‘ rotation has been stellar to start the year. They rank 3rd in MLB in both ERA and FIP while leading the league in SIERA (Skill Interactive Earned Run Average).

They have also worked deep into games with the second-highest innings per start in the league. On top of that, they are striking batters out without issuing walks with an MLB-best 20.9 K-BB%, a measure for sustained success going forward.

In the absence of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon, much of the credit has rightfully gone to Cam Schlittler and Max Fried who have shown their ace tendencies to start the year.

The backend of the rotation, particularly Will Warren and Ryan Weathers, deserves more credit for stabilizing this staff.

READ MORE: Yankees’ Luis Gil desperately needs to get his 2026 season back on track

Will Warren’s Sophomore Jump is Starting

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Will Warren had an encouraging rookie year with the Yankees in 2025, posting solid numbers across the board and leading the American League with 33 starts.

In the early going he has taken that production to a new level. In his first five starts of 2026 far he has posted a 2.49 ERA, 3.05 FIP a 2.76 SIERA and a 23.8 K-BB%. These represent massive jumps from his 2025 numbers.

Furthermore, he has seen an improvement in stuff from his 4-seam, sinker and changeup while his sweeper remains as nasty as ever. Through the early stretch of the season, he has improved from a 106 TJStuff+ in 2025 to a 110 TJStuff+ across his pitch mix.

Will Warren struck out 11 Royals over 7.0 IP to land the win today



The Yankee sophomore righty is off to a strong start this season, leaning heavily on his pair of fastballs and big sweeping slider. He now owns a 2.49 ERA pic.twitter.com/vXb4SH437I — Thomas Nestico (@TJStats) April 18, 2026

One issue that remains from last year is his ability to go deep into games. Last season, Warren averaged just under five innings per start across his 33 starts.

This year he isn’t far above that mark as he’s just above five per start (25.1 innings total). However Saturday vs the Kansas City Royals he showed the tendencies he needs to go deeper into games, attacking hitters ahead in the count and with the lead.

Even when the Royals were finally able to put runs up on a two-run homer from Carter Jansen, he threw his fastball with confidence knowing he had a lead behind him and quickly rebounded to get out of the inning after that. Overall, he finished with seven innings, two earned runs, and 11 strikeouts.

Threw a challenge fastball that got knocked out of the yard up 10-0 instead of surrendering the walk.



May the Baseball Gods smile upon on you Will for such a noble sacrifice. — Ryan Garcia (@RyanGarciaESM) April 18, 2026

Ryan Weathers Might Be a Steal For Cashman

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When the Yankees traded 4 minor leaguers for Ryan Weathers, eyebrows were raised. Trading four minor leaguers for a starting pitcher who hasn’t pitched more than 200 innings in the prior three years combined felt like a gamble for a rotation that appeared to need an innings-eater more than anything else.

The chatter continued into spring training where Weathers posted an ERA north of 10. But the Yankees’ brass remained confident in Weathers, believing the stuff will play when the games count.

While Weather’s hasn’t made any crazy changes mechanically since donning the pinstripes, the Yankees program with him has done wonders early on keeping him healthy.

They have had him throwing less between starts and the result of that has been no injury concerns so far while pitching deep into games.

Sunday vs the Royals he pitched into the eighth inning for the second time during his Yankees tenure, pitching 7.1 shutout innings while striking out eight and only surrendering one walk and five hits.

Ryan Weathers. BALLIN'. Pitched into the 8th inning again today for the Yankees?



7.1 IP | 5 H | 0 ER | 8 K | 1 BB | 95 P#Yankees pic.twitter.com/Mypl21Cl3S — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 19, 2026

Weathers has had some ups and downs during his Yankee tenure with shaky starts his second and fourth outings as a New York Yankee, but has also impressed in his ability to shake it off and rebound the next start.

In the two starts following those outings he’s giving up a total of one run across 15.1 innings of work. Even with the occasional struggle, the overall results for Weathers so far this year have had much more positive than negative.

On the year he has a 3.18 ERA with a 3.27 FIP and 2.85 SIERA all while posting a 31% strikeout rate which ranks 10th in MLB.

The Yankees Hope This Can Continue

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Warren and Weathers have in all been more than solid backend guys for the Yankees, they have been elite. They join Cam Schlittler as Yankees that rank in the top 10 in all of xFIP, SIERA and K-BB%.

In the absence of Cole and Rodon the performances of these two have not only been huge for the Yankees, but they are also showing to be options in the Yankees rotation long-term.

While the Yankees may appear to only have one additional rotation spot open for these guys when they return, the ability to have additional reliable spot starters and injury depth options is a luxury the Yankees have lacked in the past.

Where these guys may be the Yankees’ fifth or sixth starters now, they likely would have been asked to handle higher-pressure roles in years past.

If they keep forcing the issue, they could make sure they have a place in this rotation going forward and they can certainly help the bullpen in the short-term as well.