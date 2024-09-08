The Yankees are shaking things up in the bullpen

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

The Yankees‘ bullpen, once a top-five unit in the league, has seen a significant drop in performance over the past few months. After maintaining a stellar bullpen ERA for much of the season, the Yankees have now fallen to 12th place with a 3.83 ERA.

Injuries and Inconsistency Plague the Yankees’ Bullpen

Pitching coach Matt Blake has worked tirelessly to find a consistent group of relievers, but injuries and inconsistent performances have made it difficult. However, the Yankees received a key boost on Saturday with the reinstatement of Ian Hamilton, a vital bullpen piece who is expected to make an impact in the final stretch of the regular season.

Additionally, Clarke Schmidt, a primary starting pitcher, returned to the team on Saturday. With his return, the Yankees made a bold decision to move Nestor Cortes to the bullpen, a move that initially frustrated the left-hander but ultimately proved crucial in their victory over the Cubs.

“Obviously, I was upset. I feel like amongst all the starters, I’ve been the workhorse here,” Cortes said. “Once [Gerrit] Cole went down, they picked me to be the Opening Day starter; not necessarily the No. 1, but the Opening Day starter. I had to switch my routine there, and now they do this.

Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Cortes Thrives in Bullpen Role

On Saturday, Schmidt tossed four scoreless innings before handing the ball to Cortes, who was exceptional in his new role. Cortes pitched 4.1 scoreless innings, did not allow a hit, and struck out three batters. Despite his frustration at being moved from the rotation, Cortes showed his value as a multi-inning reliever.

Cortes has been the Yankees’ workhorse this season, amassing 163.1 innings with a 3.97 ERA. Moving him to the bullpen was a tough decision for both the player and management, but his dominant performance on Saturday suggests that this could be a valuable role for him as the playoffs approach. Cortes’ ability to provide length in the bullpen or pitch in high-leverage situations gives the Yankees much-needed flexibility.

Yankees Face Decisions in the Rotation

As the postseason nears, the Yankees will likely transition other starters into bullpen roles. One pitcher who has raised concerns is Marcus Stroman. Stroman has seen a noticeable decline in velocity and currently holds a 4.03 ERA with a career-low 6.61 strikeouts per nine innings. His ground-ball rate has dropped nearly 10% compared to last season, making him a candidate to be phased out of the rotation.

Meanwhile, the Yankees must decide between Schmidt, Carlos Rodon, and Luis Gil for their postseason rotation. Rodon, despite his struggles, has a hefty contract and will likely be given a starting role. However, Gil’s recent performance against the Chicago Cubs—six scoreless innings with seven strikeouts—makes him a strong contender for a spot in the rotation as well.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Reinforcing the Outfield: A Missed Opportunity?

While the Yankees are focusing on bolstering their pitching staff, the same aggressive mentality should apply to their outfield. Alex Verdugo, currently occupying a prominent role, has struggled both defensively and offensively. On Saturday, he nearly got doubled up on a routine flyball to centerfield and has continued to struggle at the plate with inconsistent at-bats.

The Yankees have a red-hot prospect in Jasson Dominguez waiting in Triple-A, yet manager Aaron Boone has delayed promoting him. Dominguez has been tearing it up in the minors, and delaying his call-up could prove costly down the stretch. If the Yankees decide to promote Dominguez too late, they risk not giving him enough time to adjust to the major league level, a decision that could backfire as they push for a postseason spot.

The Road Ahead

As the Yankees head into the final weeks of the regular season, they are faced with crucial decisions regarding both their pitching staff and outfield. Reinforcements like Ian Hamilton and Clarke Schmidt are back, and Nestor Cortes has embraced his new bullpen role with success. However, questions linger about the rotation and whether the team should make more aggressive moves to strengthen their lineup. With the playoffs fast approaching, every decision could be the difference between success and disappointment.