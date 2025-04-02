The Yankees are paying a fortune—and not getting enough from their pricey lefty

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

The Yankees didn’t hand Carlos Rodón a six-year, $162 million contract to be just another guy in the rotation. They gave him that deal to be a hammer—a top-of-the-rotation force who could shoulder weight when others inevitably drop. Two years in, and that investment is still waiting for a true return.

A Mixed Bag to Open 2025

Rodón started the season on a high note, tossing 5.1 strong innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing just one earned run and posting a sharp 1.69 ERA. It was the kind of outing that hinted at a turnaround after his rocky 2024 campaign. But momentum is only as good as your next start, and Wednesday night against the Arizona Diamondbacks was a quick gut-check.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Rodón lasted six innings, surrendering four earned runs, three hits, four walks, and a home run—an early shot off the bat of Lourdes Gurriel Jr. that drove in Ketel Marte and put the Yankees in a hole before the seats were warm.

Arizona didn’t stop there. They tagged Rodón again in the second inning for two more runs, capitalizing on command issues that allowed the Diamondbacks to apply pressure quickly. For a team looking to rebound after a frustrating loss the night before, it was not the tone-setter they needed.

Fortunately, Rodon settled in as the game progressed, but it was too little, too late.

A Time for Leadership, Not Leaks

With Gerrit Cole sidelined for the year and Luis Gil out until at least summer, the Yankees’ rotation is stretched thin. Will Warren is still getting his sea legs. Carlos Carrasco is more Band-Aid than solution. That leaves Rodón, who is being paid like an ace, to be exactly that. But his inconsistencies, especially early in games, continue to undercut his ability to stabilize the staff.

Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The Yankees can’t afford for their $162 million man to be anything less than reliable. In theory, Rodón should be the anchor behind Max Fried. Instead, he’s struggled to find rhythm, particularly when facing lineups capable of capitalizing on early mistakes.

Turning the Page

There’s still time for Rodón to round into form—plenty of it. But the longer he wavers between flashes of brilliance and bouts of inefficiency, the harder it becomes to count on him when it matters most. With the Yankees off to a strong offensive start and big expectations riding on a deep playoff run, Rodón doesn’t just need to be better—he needs to be dependable.

The Yankees are looking for answers in the rotation, and it’s time for Rodón to be one of them.