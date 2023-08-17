The Yankees are lying to themselves about the state of the team

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

With a record since 1992 that boasts no seasons finishing below .500, the New York Yankees now find themselves on the precipice of breaking this streak. With a 60-61 record for the year and an enormous payroll of over $270 million, the Yankees are currently navigating troubled waters.

Owner’s Decisions Loom Large

Hal Steinbrenner, the owner, faces potentially one of the most significant challenges in his career, tasked with making vital changes in the front office. While General Manager Brian Cashman has recently secured a four-year contract extension, his recent choices have raised eyebrows. A pattern of trading for injury-prone talents and allocating funds for players with a net negative impact has become evident.

The question remains: Is a shift in leadership mentality needed? Despite Cashman’s secure demeanor and many feeling he’s untouchable, Steinbrenner might be tempted to make sweeping changes. With Cashman’s long tenure, he might be immune, but could Aaron Boone be the sacrificial lamb?

Boone’s Leadership Under Scrutiny

While Boone, the team’s manager, has made his share of errors in leading the team, it’s essential to note that he isn’t responsible for the team’s assembly. The current roster, showcasing glaring inconsistencies, leaves Boone coaching with limited resources, relying heavily on reserve players.

Boone remains optimistic, aiming to buoy a fanbase that began questioning team strategies as early as June. Reflecting on the challenges, Boone remarked:

“We have a quarter of the season left,” Boone said. “We got to keep working to try and figure it out. We got to do it. It’s what we do. I’m 50 years old and have been in this game my whole life. It doesn’t always go the way you scripted or hoped. You got to keep fighting, and that’s what we’ll continue to do.”

Playoff Hopes Dwindling

Positioned 14 games behind in the American League East and 6.5 games back in the Wild Card, the Yankees’ playoff aspirations seem bleak. With upcoming matches against formidable opponents like the Boston Red Sox, Washington Nationals, and the Tampa Bay Rays, their chances of advancing to the playoffs look dim.

Star Players: Hope Amidst Despair

Despite the tumultuous season, captain Aaron Judge remains a beacon of hope. Having signed a hefty nine-year, $360 million extension, he remains committed to uplifting his teammates. Judge’s belief in the team remains unshaken, stating:

“The majority of those guys, it’s just keep getting opportunities, keep getting guys on base, keep working the count,” Judge said of his belief in the Yankees. “I think eventually we’ll pull through. I got faith in every single guy in this room that they’re going to pull through when their name is called. If it’s getting a rally started, if it’s coming up with a big hit, if it’s coming out of the bullpen and holding the lead for us, we just have to keep that faith. What it comes down to is trusting everybody in this room. There may be some doubt outside this room but inside here, we’re ready to go.”

However, other players haven’t delivered on expectations. Giancarlo Stanton, with a pending $118 million over four years, has seen a decline in performance. Shockingly, his current statistics are among the lowest of his career. Similarly, DJ LeMahieu and Josh Donaldson have not been contributing as expected, with their value depreciating considerably.

Rethinking the Yankees’ Strategies

The Yankees’ current strategy of hefty investments in older, injury-prone players is now under scrutiny. With aging veterans failing to deliver, and substantial salaries looming, a revaluation is essential. The responsibility for these choices, whether it rests with Cashman or the analytics team, needs addressing as the Yankees attempt to find their way back to success.