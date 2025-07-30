The Yankees and Padres could help each other out big time this deadline

There’s been mixed messaging on what Brian Cashman and the Yankees want to do at the trade deadline; while flurries of conflicting reports have emerged regarding the team’s aggression, one point has remained consistent.

While they want to improve the pitching staff, the Yankees do not want to part ways with top prospects for players they do not believe are worth that price tag.

The San Diego Padres do not have prospects to trade in order to make the overhaul needed to improve their roster, but they do have some MLB chips they can use to creatively fill holes on the roster.

Brian Cashman and AJ Preller have had this dance before; Juan Soto was traded to New York by San Diego for both prospects an MLB players, with one of those prospects becoming a key chip in the Dylan Cease deal.

Cease, alongside closer Robert Suarez, are players whom the Padres could deal this deadline, and the Yankees have interest in both players per sources.

Why the Yankees and Padres Could Match Up on A Trade

Credit: Tim Vizer-Imagn Images

New York was heavily involved in the mix for Jhoan Duran per source, but Minnesota asked for a premium prospect alongside a controllable pitcher in return.

Jasson Dominguez was among names discussed in these talks, but ultimately the two couldn’t come to agreement on the value, and teenage catcher Eduardo Tait may end up being a top 10-20 prospect in the sport when he graduates.

This comes alongside Mick Abel, a controllable starter with above-average stuff who can improve their rotation for the immediate and long-term.

David Bednar has become one of their top closer options, but how can New York import a bevy of pitchers in less than 24 hours without gutting their farm system?

Introduce the San Diego Padres, who have already talked with the New York Yankees regarding J.C. Escarra, with MLB names coming up in these trade talks.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Robert Suarez could be a pitcher the Yankees target for Escarra, with New York having interest in the hard-throwing closer.

Dylan Cease is another name you can connect the Yankees to, but since he’s a starter and Suarez is a reliever, it’s easier to see how the two sides could match up in value on a reliever-for-catcher swap.

Brian Cashman could knock a huge need off of the docket, and the bullpen would get a fairly massive upgrade without touching the big names in the farm system.

Remember, Escarra both reduces payroll for San Diego and comes with five more years of club control at a low cost beyond 2025, while Robert Suarez is a rental.

With the team currently having active conversations regarding starting pitcher Sandy Alcantara, they could make their big pitching splash, add a reliever, and do so while keeping George Lombard Jr. and Spencer Jones.

Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

It also keeps the door open to that sneaky reliever upgrade they always seem to find; there’s a realistic path to finding two relievers and a starter this deadline if the team is creative with its dealings.

No one really seems to know what the Bronx Bombers are up to; they traded for Austin Slater and essentially make Ben Rice the backup catcher in one fell swoop.

While many said they don’t have interest in rentals, the team added two rentals in their last two moves, and when everyone thought Ryan McMahon was an uncertainty for the Yankees, they ate his whole contract.

They have a lot of Rule 5 eligible prospects that they have to move this deadline or they risk losing them for nothing, and that keeps the Yankees a team to watch as we approach the trade deadline tomorrow.