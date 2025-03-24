The Yankees acquired one of the best pitchers in baseball and it’s not being talked about enough

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

While much of the spring chatter has surrounded the Yankees’ growing list of injuries and exciting breakout stories like J.C. Escarra, a key offseason move has flown almost entirely under the radar.

The Yankees didn’t just shuffle depth pieces and hope for the best — they went out and acquired one of the nastiest pitchers in baseball. And somehow, it’s barely being mentioned.

Devin Williams Deserves the Spotlight

Devin Williams isn’t your average late-inning arm — he’s a full-blown strikeout artist with one of the most unique pitch arsenals in the game.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The 30-year-old right-hander came over from the Milwaukee Brewers in a deal that sent infielder Caleb Durbin and starter Nestor Cortes the other way. It was a bold trade, especially moving Cortes, but the Yankees knew what they were doing.

They weren’t just adding depth. They were adding dominance.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Williams has been ridiculously consistent for the past few seasons. In 2023, he pitched just 21.2 innings due to injury, but he still managed a 1.25 ERA. In fact, he hasn’t posted an ERA over 1.93 since 2021.

His career has been defined by one thing: making hitters look silly.

Armed with a four-seam fastball and his signature “Airbender” changeup, Williams creates uncomfortable at-bats with elite movement and deception. That changeup, in particular, is something else. It drops over 42 inches and runs nearly 20 inches arm-side — like watching a wiffle ball with bad intentions.

Last season, hitters managed just a .162 average against his changeup. Against his fastball? A pitiful .111. His velocity hovers around 94.7 mph, but it’s the movement and tunneling that make him elite.

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

From Holmes to the “Airbender”

Clay Holmes may be suiting up in Queens now, but the Yankees won’t miss a beat. Williams is simply better — more strikeouts, more deception, more dominance.

He’ll take over the closer role in 2025, and the Yankees are banking on him to be the hammer at the end of games. With Luke Weaver emerging as a reliable setup man — and postseason hero in 2024 — the late innings suddenly look like a fortress again.

Building the Bullpen Around Strength

Even with Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil sidelined, the Yankees’ bullpen remains one of the best in baseball. That’s what makes the Williams trade even more impactful. It’s not just about plugging holes — it’s about building on existing strengths.

The Yankees still have work to do with the rotation. But with Williams at the back end, they can shorten games and rely on their arms to carry them through the tough stretches.

And when the Bronx gets rocking in the ninth, don’t be surprised if it’s the Airbender sending hitters back to the dugout shaking their heads.