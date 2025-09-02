The Yankees’ ace needs this important pitch to get back on track

It seems that the Yankees have gone where their ace, Max Fried, has taken them in the 2025 season.

New York was 41-28 and 3.5 games ahead of Toronto for first place on June 15th, and Max Fried had completed 15 starts with a 1.89 ERA and 2.94 FIP.

Since then, they’ve gone 34-33, and Fried has had a 4.70 ERA with a 3.59 FIP, indicating he wasn’t as bad as the ERA suggested, but had still regressed considerably from his first-half form.

Two strong starts to finish August have helped both the Yankees and Max Fried get their mojo back a little bit, but they both face a daunting challenge.

Max Fried will end up making a start against Houston, Toronto, and Boston over the next two weeks, and a pitch he’s been leaning on more as of late could be the difference between a crushed AL East dream, or an unlikely division crown.

A Suped-Up Sinker Could Help Max Fried Guide Yankees Into October

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Despite what you would initially think, it’s been lefties who have given Fried issues in the damage department, having a higher wOBA, OPS, and SLG% against Fried over the last two years than right-handed hitters.

A big reason for this pitch is his cutter, a pitch that has allowed a .625 Expected SLG% on the season with a 22.9% Whiff Rate.

Fried has countered this by using his sinker at a higher rate in his last two starts, a pitch that has held lefties to a .314 Expected SLG% while generating a 31.1% Whiff%.

It’s a sinker that’s had tons of success this season due to the vertical drop it generates relative to release height, as there’s a positive relation between fastball IVB and fastball release height.

Max Fried, Vicious 97mph Sinker. ? pic.twitter.com/wnK3mfDUav — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) July 23, 2025

Among MLB sinkers thrown at least 400 times in 2025, Max Fried’s sinker is 4th in Whiff% (24.6) and 10th in xwoBA (.308), increasing its usage could result in a strong September.

His ability to throw a reliable sinker could help him against Toronto, who has given Max Fried issues in his last two matchups against them.

The Blue Jays are 24th in xwOBA (.323) and 26th in xSLG% (.375) against left-handed sinkers, and that start could end up being his biggest of the 2025 regular season.

Toronto has a .357 xwOBA and .462 SLG% against left-handed cutters, so this change from a cutter-first pitcher to a sinker-first pitcher could lead to better results in their weekend matchup.

Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

The Yankees’ issues mostly lie with Boston and Toronto, while they lost their initial series matchups with Detroit and Houston, a three-game sample size is hardly conclusive.

Against the Blue Jays and Red Sox, the Yankees have a .735 OPS and 105 wRC+, while those are worse marks than their team stats, it’s the pitching that’s been firmly below-average.

Boston (.815) and Toronto (.798) have elite OPS numbers against New York’s pitching staff, and if Max Fried can get hot at the right time, they could reverse that trend this month.

Right behind the Blue Jays for first place in the division while being 0.5 games ahead of the Red Sox, this could redefine the AL East playoff picture.

Max Fried’s sinker might be the key to a hot stretch at a time where the Yankees have to get going, and if he delivers, the Yankees could end up with a first-place finish in a division that looked lost just two weeks ago.