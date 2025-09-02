Yankees’ big trade deadline acquisition is crashing back down to Earth

Let’s get one thing clear: the New York Yankees undeniably upgraded third base when they landed Ryan McMahon at the trade deadline.

Moving on from Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas for an established big leaguer brought stability, particularly on the defensive side.

But for all his promise, McMahon’s bat has cooled off considerably since arriving in the Bronx, exposing his offensive limitations.

What started as a red-hot debut stretch has quickly turned into a reminder of why he’s never been a consistent hitter.

Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

McMahon’s offensive struggles in New York

Through 32 games with the Yankees, McMahon is hitting just .214/.322/.337, with two home runs and 11 RBIs to his name.

His 90 wRC+ makes him 10% worse than the average MLB hitter, continuing his trend of below-average production at the plate.

Earlier this season with Colorado, McMahon hit 16 homers across 100 games, but his slugging pace has slowed dramatically in New York.

Strikeouts have also been a problem, with his rate climbing to 32.2%, his highest mark since the shortened 2020 season.

A defensive anchor at the hot corner

If his bat has left fans frustrated, his glove has done the opposite, solidifying the infield with elite consistency.

McMahon has seven defensive runs saved and six outs above average across 1,089 innings, paired with a strong .977 fielding percentage.

His instincts and range at third base have brought a noticeable upgrade, often saving the Yankees runs in tight contests.

Defense might not always grab headlines, but it’s been the clearest reason the Yankees pursued him in the first place.

Weighing the investment

Part of the trade wasn’t just acquiring McMahon — it was also absorbing the two years and $30 million left on his deal.

That’s a significant commitment for a player whose value leans heavily on defense, not consistent offensive contributions.

At best, McMahon projects as someone who can provide 20 home runs per season, but with low average and swing inconsistency.

In many ways, the Yankees were buying stability at third base rather than hoping for a star-level offensive presence.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Why the trade still matters

For all his offensive shortcomings, McMahon still represents a clear upgrade over what the Yankees had earlier in the year.

Peraza and Vivas struggled to stick, while McMahon has delivered reliable defense and at least flashes of power.

Every contending team needs players who fill roles, and McMahon’s role is to hold down the hot corner defensively.

That consistency, even with his bat lagging, provides real value during the grind of late-season baseball and into October.

The bigger picture

The Yankees knew exactly what they were getting — a glove-first third baseman with streaky power and contact concerns.

Expecting more would be unfair, but expecting less would undervalue what he brings as one of baseball’s best defensive third basemen.

In the end, McMahon doesn’t have to be a star to matter — he just has to be steady when it counts most.