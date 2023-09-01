The Yankees’ 2023 season just got a lot more interesting

Oct 26, 2022; Surprise, Arizona, USA; New York Yankees designated hitter Jasson Dominguez plays for the Mesa Solar Sox during an Arizona Fall League baseball game at Surprise Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees‘ 2023 campaign may be teetering on the brink, given their slim postseason hopes. However, the season just got a jolt of excitement with the recent promotions of various prospects. Last week, Everson Pereira and Oswald Peraza got the call-up, but the Yankees’ front office didn’t halt the youth movement there; they’re clearly looking to glean valuable insights for a stronger 2024 showing.

As reality starts to sink in and a window of opportunity widens, prospects Jasson Dominguez and Austin Wells find themselves with a golden chance to demonstrate their skills at the major league level. This is a pivotal move aimed at fortifying the Yankees’ future lineup.

Dominguez: The Yankees’ Outfielder of the Future?

Dominguez, who is eyeing a starting outfield role—either in left or center—will be the focal point for both the Yankees and their fans in the coming month. The organization is offering him crucial opportunities to accumulate momentum and hone his skills against MLB-grade pitching, especially after a small yet impressive stint in Triple-A.

In nine Triple-A games, Dominguez boasted a .419 batting average, a .514 OBP, and a .581 slugging rate, accumulating 10 RBIs and an astounding 178 wRC+. At just 20 years old, he has been one of the most hyped prospects in the farm system for years. Now, with the season essentially a wash, he gets his shot at proving his value.

Even Aaron Judge, the team’s established star slugger, expressed his enthusiasm for what Jasson brings to the diamond. “I’m excited,” Judge said. “I’ll get a chance to see him get experience up here. I’m happy for him. He’s put in a lot of work. I know he’s young, but [there’s] no better time to see what he’s got. Get a taste of what it’s like in the big leagues, so going into next year he knows what to prepare for.

Revitalizing the Lineup with Youth

It’s fair to say that the remainder of the season just got a lot more intriguing. The Yankees are not offloading players who are entering contract years or those eyeing free-agency departures. With Harrison Bader off the roster and Isiah Kiner-Falefa effectively benched, fans can expect a generous sample size from the team’s up-and-coming talents. Frankly, this is not just the right strategy; it’s the only viable one.

Wells: A New Factor Behind the Dish

Austin Wells deserves mention for what he brings to the table. The 24-year-old catcher will have opportunities both behind the plate and in wielding his left-handed bat. During his 33-game stretch in Triple-A, Wells recorded a .254 batting average, a .349 OBP, and stats that include five home runs, 20 RBIs, a 23.3% strikeout rate, an 11% walk rate, and a 99 wRC+.

Given the short right porch at Yankee Stadium, Wells could emerge as a key factor, especially in pulling the baseball. Fielding a catcher who can offer even league-average offense would be a major plus for the Yankees, who have lately prioritized defense over batting prowess.

Prospects Face the Test Against Astros

However, the young talents will have a stern test waiting for them as they face Justin Verlander and the Houston Astros this Friday. With the Yankees essentially out of the playoff chase, they might, at the very least, play the role of Wild Card spoilers.