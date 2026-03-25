The New York Yankees already knew they were sending Jasson Dominguez and Spencer Jones to Triple-A Scranton before Opening Day. The outfield math does not work. Aaron Judge, Cody Bellinger, and Trent Grisham hold the three spots. Giancarlo Stanton is the DH. There is simply no room for two more outfielders, no matter what they do in Florida.

What neither player was supposed to do was make the eventual decision about who gets the first call genuinely difficult. That is exactly what happened.

Spencer Jones Is Ready, Full Stop

I have watched Jones from a distance all spring and kept waiting for the other shoe to drop. The strikeouts were supposed to be the problem. He whiffed 179 times in 506 plate appearances in the minors last season. That number follows him everywhere.

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Then he finished the spring slashing .385/.467/1.154 with six home runs, 11 RBIs, a 26.7% strikeout rate, and a 13.3% walk rate. The strikeout number is not a concern at 26.7%. That is functional. That is a hitter who has made real adjustments and is now translating them against big league arms in Grapefruit League action. His profile paints the picture of a power-speed combination that the Yankees have been developing for years, and the spring added real evidence that the contact improvements are genuine rather than statistical noise.

Jones is 6-foot-7 and 240 pounds. He plays center field. He can hit 30 home runs and steal 20 bases. He turns 25 in May. The Yankees have been patient with him because the outfield has been blocked, but patience only extends so far before it starts to feel like something else entirely.

His defense is legitimately good. He can play all three outfield spots with above-average instincts. The arm is a weapon. If Trent Grisham continues the spring struggles that carried into camp this year, Jones is not just the logical replacement. He is probably the better player, and I think the Yankees know it.

Dominguez Signed Off on Spring in Style

Dominguez is the more complicated conversation, and I mean that as a compliment to how good his spring was rather than a knock on his limitations.

On Tuesday against the Cubs, he drove in two runs, scored twice, and belted a 434-foot home run to close out spring training. He finished the camp slashing .347/.389/.673. That is not a small sample fluke. Over the course of a full spring with consistent at-bats, he put up numbers that would have made a compelling roster argument if there was any room to make one.

The defensive questions are real and probably not going away. He recorded -7 defensive runs saved in left field last season, a rough transition from center that the organization has been trying to smooth out. Some spring sessions went better than others. He may never be an above-average defensive outfielder in left field, and that distinction matters in a lineup that already carries some defensive sacrifices elsewhere.

What Dominguez does have over Jones is something you cannot develop in a minor league system: big league experience and the institutional trust that comes with it. He appeared in 429 plate appearances last season, hit .257 with 23 stolen bases, and functioned as the team’s primary DH during Stanton’s absence. Boone knows what he gets from Dominguez in October-level situations. He does not have that same data on Jones yet.

“As talented a player as he is right now, there’s still so much more for him to get to,” Boone said of Dominguez when asked about the demotion, per Bryan Hoch. “It’s a crazy game. He could be back before you know it. And the one thing I do think is, he’ll impact our club in a way this year.”

That quote feels more like a “see you later,” than a “goodbye forever.”

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The Decision That Is Coming

The Opening Day roster is set, and neither player is on it. But the first month of this season is going to produce clarity faster than anyone expects. Grisham hit .160 this spring and has a history of volatility. Stanton has missed significant time in back-to-back seasons. Bellinger is solid but not immune to the IL.

One injury, one extended slump, and Boone is making a call to Scranton. When he does, the choice between Dominguez and Jones will say something about what the organization values right now. Dominguez is the safer play, the known quantity. Jones might be the better option for winning baseball games, which is the only thing that actually matters.

Both players spent spring proving they belong in the major leagues. The Yankees just do not have the room yet. That window opens the first week someone goes down, and if this spring is any indication, both of them will be ready when it does.