The worst trade the Yankees could make this off-season

As the off-season takes shape, the New York Yankees face critical decisions, particularly surrounding their offense, which notably underperformed last season. One misstep could be the potential trade of key infielder Gleyber Torres, a move that might undermine their rebuilding process given the recent offensive drought.

Speculations Around Torres’ Future

Despite the evident need for bolstering their offensive lineup, the Yankees surprisingly seem open to offers for Torres. This willingness to negotiate, as indicated by reports, involves talks with several teams, including the Miami Marlins, eyeing a valuable exchange for the standout second baseman.

“The Yankees could conceivably bring Peraza into camp as a rover at second base, third base, or shortstop, though a Torres trade remains on the table,” Bryan Hoch of MLB.com mentioned. “Torres is arbitration eligible and would be looking at a raise over the $9.95 million he earned this past year.”

Evaluating Torres’ Impact and Potential

At just 26, Torres has established himself as a central figure in the Yankees’ roster. His recent season accentuated his value, boasting a .273 batting average, .347 OBP, 25 home runs, and 68 RBIs. Further solidifying his offensive reliability were a career-best 14.6% strikeout rate, a 10% walk rate, and a 123 wRC+, not to mention a contribution of 3.2 WAR.

Torres’ consistency extended to his availability, appearing in 158 games and affirming his resilience. However, his defensive game showed some vulnerability, marked by a .975 fielding percentage and a dip in defensive metrics compared to his impressive performance in the 2022 season.

Strategic Considerations for the Yankees

The crux of the Yankees’ off-season strategy hinges on enhancing their batting prowess, particularly in high-stakes situations. Torres has proven his mettle, especially with runners in scoring position, evidenced by a .270 batting average and a .343 OBP. The argument for retaining his bat becomes even more compelling when considering the scarcity of such dependable performers in clutch moments.

Yankees’ general manager Brian Cashman faces the delicate task of navigating the off-season market. The focus, arguably, should be on acquiring more firepower rather than trading proven MLB talents like Torres. The threshold for any such trade should be exceptionally high, reserved for blockbuster returns akin to a talent like Juan Soto.