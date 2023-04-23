The perfect catalyst for the Yankees’ lineup

Apr 22, 2023; Bronx, New York, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) celebrates with center fielder Aaron Judge (99) after hitting a two run home run in the eighth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Anthony Volpe’s rise in the Yankees organization has been meteoric. Selected 30th overall in the 2019 MLB Draft, the shortstop has rapidly ascended through the organization’s ranks, quickly becoming one of the team’s most promising prospects. With a skill set tailor-made for the lead-off spot, Volpe is poised to become the Yankees’ offensive catalyst for years to come.

In today’s MLB, the lead-off spot is critical in a team’s lineup. The ideal lead-off hitter can reach base consistently, set the table for the heart of the order, and possess enough speed to swipe bases and put pressure on opposing defenses. With his impressive skill set, Anthony Volpe checks all of these boxes and then some.

One of the most important attributes for a lead-off hitter is on-base percentage (OBP), and Volpe’s ability to reach base is a primary reason why he should be the Yankees’ lead-off hitter. In his minor league career, Volpe has consistently posted high OBP numbers, showcasing his keen eye at the plate and discipline to avoid chasing bad pitches. Furthermore, Volpe has proven himself adept at drawing walks, which is vital for a lead-off hitter to extend innings and give the team more opportunities to score.

Volpe currently hosts a .333 OBP this season, but his Steamer projection had him landing at .318, so he’s above average at the moment. In fact, Volpe has walked eight times in his last eight games, reaching base a total 15 times in that time span.

The Yankees also see Anthony Volpe’s contact qualities:

Beyond his OBP, Volpe has shown excellent contact skills and an ability to spray the ball to all fields. This is a significant advantage for a lead-off hitter, as it allows him to avoid slumps by putting the ball in play more often and finding the gaps in the defense. In addition, Volpe’s contact skills make him a tougher out, as he can foul off tough pitches to work deeper into counts and wear down opposing pitchers.

Another key component of a successful lead-off hitter is speed. Speed on the basepaths can turn singles into doubles, doubles into triples, and put pressure on opposing defenses to make quick, accurate throws. Volpe has demonstrated game-changing speed in the minors, consistently ranking among the league leaders in stolen bases. This speed benefits Volpe’s individual performance and has a positive ripple effect on the rest of the lineup, as pitchers are forced to account for his presence on the basepaths, potentially leading to mistakes that the heart of the order can capitalize on.

The team’s No. 1 prospect has stolen eight bases this year, pacing the team by a significant margin.

Finally, one should not overlook the intangible qualities that Volpe brings to the table. Hailing from a baseball family, Volpe has been groomed for this stage his entire life. His baseball IQ is off the charts, allowing him to make smart decisions both on the basepaths and in the field. Furthermore, his work ethic and leadership skills have been widely praised throughout the organization, making him a perfect fit for the storied Yankees franchise.

With his combination of on-base skills, contact ability, speed, and intangibles, Anthony Volpe is the ideal candidate to assume the Yankees’ lead-off role. As the team looks to build a sustainable winning culture, Volpe’s presence atop the lineup can provide the necessary spark to ignite the offense and propel the Yankees towards championship contention.

In conclusion, Anthony Volpe has all the tools necessary to excel as the Yankees’ lead-off hitter. His ability to reach base consistently, make contact, and utilize his speed on the basepaths makes him a perfect fit for the role. Additionally, his leadership skills and baseball IQ further solidify his status as the ideal candidate for the lead-off spot. As the Yankees continue to build their next great dynasty, look for Anthony Volpe to emerge as the catalyst for the team’s offensive success.