Yankees’ super-utility man is seeing his numbers plummet back down to Earth

The New York Yankees have been eagerly anticipating the return of veteran infielder DJ LeMahieu. However, a recent injury setback has increased pressure on the rest of the infield to enhance their performances. LeMahieu’s absence has left a gap in experienced hitting that could provide stability in crucial batting positions.

Challenges with Infield Injuries

In addition to LeMahieu’s struggles, Jon Berti is dealing with a groin injury sustained during a game against the Miami Marlins. This comes at a time when both Gleyber Torres and Anthony Rizzo have shown inconsistency in their output. Amid these challenges, Anthony Volpe has emerged as the sole consistent producer within the group.

Oswaldo Cabrera has been called upon to fill the gap at third base. He started the season strong, hitting .309/.350/.545 with three homers, 10 runs, and 13 RBIs in the first three weeks. However, his performance has declined recently, with his batting average falling to .160 over the last seven games.

Cabrera’s Role With the Yankees and Future Prospects

Currently, Cabrera’s overall line sits at .263/.294/.425. While he initially showed strong slugging capabilities, his stats are beginning to show signs of regression to the mean after a surprisingly strong start. Cabrera has been crucial to the Yankees’ early-season success, but it’s expected that he will return to a utility role once LeMahieu and Berti recover from their injuries.

Looking ahead, it wouldn’t be surprising if the Yankees consider acquiring another infielder at the trade deadline to bolster their lineup, especially if their health issues persist. In the meantime, the team hopes to regain some stability without having to make precipitous decisions.

Cabrera’s versatility is a significant asset; he is capable of playing nearly every position in the infield and outfield, which greatly enhances his value to the team. Despite some fluctuations in his offensive performance, he has generally maintained a reliable batting average, although his on-base percentage has shown some concerning trends.