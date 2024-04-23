Yankees’ veteran infielder leaves rehab game after one at-bat

Jonathan Dyer-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees were on the verge of bolstering their infield with the return of veteran DJ LeMahieu, who began a rehab assignment on Tuesday evening. LeMahieu was slated to play fewer than five games with the Somerset team in AA before rejoining the Yankees next week. However, this timeline may be delayed due to a recent setback.

LeMahieu’s Rehab Setback

According to Randy Miller of NJ.com, LeMahieu was removed from the game after just one at-bat, in which he struck out. He played third base in the bottom of the inning but was promptly taken out due to renewed soreness in his right foot—an issue that has plagued him for much of the past month.

Oct 1, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; New York Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu (26) bats against the Kansas City Royals during the first inning at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

The 35-year-old initially injured his foot by fouling a ball off it during spring training, resulting in a significant bruise that required several weeks just to clear him for running. This setback is particularly disheartening for the Yankees, who have been struggling defensively in the infield and are in desperate need of a reliable bat in their lineup.

Implications of LeMahieu’s Delayed Return For the Yankees

Last season, LeMahieu appeared in 136 games, batting .243/.327/.390 with 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. His performance improved dramatically after the All-Star break, thanks to a change in hitting coaches and a strong late-season surge.

Unfortunately, his return to the lineup is now likely to be delayed by at least a week as he returns to New York for further tests. The anticipated course of action is to shut him down until he no longer experiences any discomfort. This development is not what the Yankees had hoped for, especially given the current disarray of their offense.