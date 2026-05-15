The New York Yankees took their first real punch to the rotation on Wednesday, when Max Fried left his start against Baltimore after three innings with elbow soreness. It is obviously bad news, but it is also not catastrophic, at least not yet, and that distinction matters a lot.

If Fried is out for months, then this conversation changes fast. If he misses a turn or two, lands on the 10-day IL, lets the elbow calm down and comes back later this season, the Yankees can survive that. They built enough rotation depth to handle exactly this kind of mess, and now they might have to prove it.

Fried has still been excellent overall, even with a few shakier outings lately. He is 4-3 with a 3.21 ERA over 61.2 innings, and per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com, he still leads the majors in innings pitched, so this is not some small loss, it is the tone-setter in this rotation.

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Fried knows this does not look good

The part that sticks out is that Fried admitted this has not just been a one-day thing. Per Hoch, he said the elbow issue had popped up for “numerous starts this year,” and that is where the concern starts creeping in. Even if he does not sound panicked, the Yankees would be foolish to act like this is nothing.

Fried tried to calm things down after the game, saying, “I’m not too worried about a super long-term thing,” while adding that he would love to make his next start if he can. Aaron Boone also made it clear something was off physically, saying Fried’s “stuff was down” and that he was struggling to get fully ramped up between innings.

That is why I would not even overthink this one, shut him down for a bit if the elbow is barking, because the season is still early enough where trying to steal one more start would be flat-out reckless.

The Yankees have enough arms to stay afloat

This is where the rotation depth the Yankees have been flexing lately actually matters. Cam Schlittler has been ridiculous, Will Warren has held his own, Ryan Weathers has given them solid innings, Carlos Rodon is back, and Gerrit Cole has already made five rehab starts and is tracking toward a late-May or early-June return.

That is not to say you replace Fried cleanly, because you do not. Guys like Fried do not grow on trees, full stop. But the Yankees are in a much better spot than most contenders would be if their ace-level arm suddenly needed a break.

Even if Cole is not quite ready for Fried’s next turn, they still have enough options to patch it together on the fly. Elmer Rodriguez and Brendan Beck are there if they need a spot start. That is a whole lot different than scrambling with nothing.

The one thing they cannot afford

The Yankees can absorb a short absence, but they cannot absorb a lost season from Fried and pretend it is all fine, and that is the line.

If this turns into a long-term elbow problem, then all of the good feelings around this staff start getting tested for real, even with Cole getting closer to returning. But if Fried gets a couple weeks, resets, and comes back sometime this summer, the Yankees should still be in perfectly good shape.

That is why the right play feels pretty obvious: put him on ice if needed, let the depth do its job, and do not get cute. The Bombers can survive this scare, they just need to make sure it stays a scare and does not turn into something a whole lot worse.