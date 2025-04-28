Team insider shares updates on six injured Yankees

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The New York Yankees, perched atop the AL East with a 17-11 record, have managed to thrive despite what feels like a season’s worth of injuries crammed into the first month.

It’s as if they’re steering a ship through a storm with half the crew below deck — but somehow, they’re still slicing through the waves.

Key pitchers from the starting rotation, trusted bullpen arms, and seasoned veterans have all missed time, yet the Bombers haven’t missed a beat.

They’ve patched holes in the lineup on the fly and kept playing hard-nosed, competitive baseball.

Latest Injury Updates from the Bronx

Yankees insider Max Goodman shared updates on six key players on Monday afternoon, offering a glimpse into the team’s ongoing rehab efforts.

– No new plans for Giancarlo Stanton. He stayed back in NY to continue ramping up.



– Jonathan Loáisiga is still a few weeks away from joining the team. Will have to get in back-to-back games before… — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) April 28, 2025

Giancarlo Stanton, the powerful but oft-injured designated hitter, remains in New York ramping up his activity. Recently spotted taking batting practice, Stanton is inching closer to playing games in the minor leagues, but still has a long way to go.

The Yankees are treating his rehab like carrying a delicate piece of china — careful not to move too quickly and risk shattering progress.

Meanwhile, Luis Gil, the electric right-hander and reigning AL Rookie of the Year, has started his throwing program. He reported no discomfort, a small but mighty victory considering the delicate dance pitchers often face coming back from injury.

Reliever Jonathan Loaisiga is also on the mend, currently working through a rehab assignment in Single-A. The Yankees want to see him handle back-to-back outings before they roll out the welcome mat back in the Bronx — a sensible checkpoint to make sure the tires are truly ready for the road.

Marcus Stroman’s situation is murkier. The righty is still dealing with knee discomfort, and there’s no new word on his timeline. It’s a case of hurry-up-and-wait, with the Yankees hoping time can do what treatment hasn’t just yet.

As for JT Brubaker, there’s nothing new to report, leaving his status firmly in the TBD column.

Finally, Scott Effross is gearing up to throw live batting practice, a step that feels like the last leg of a long journey back. Like a marathon runner spotting the finish line, Effross is closing in on his return.

Navigating the Challenges Ahead

With these updates, it’s clear the Yankees are piecing things together day by day, much like a mechanic fine-tuning a race car mid-race. For now, their resilience continues to carry them — bumps, bruises, and all — as they remain one of the top teams in baseball.