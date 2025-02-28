Should Yankees be worried about star rookie’s blunders in OF?

Credit: Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

New York Yankees star Jasson Dominguez is not looking like the stout outfielder he’s been as a top prospect in Spring Training so far.

Yankees: Jasson Dominguez working through OF errors

Per MLB.com’s Bryan Hoch, Dominguez dropped another fly ball in left field against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday:

Another tough play for Jasson Dominguez in left field: pic.twitter.com/y4Z011aa9h — Bryan Hoch ?? (@BryanHoch) February 27, 2025

Dominguez is taking time adjusting to left field

Athlon Sports’ Kristie Ackert outlined the 22-year-old’s mishaps out of left field thus far, saying:

“He tracked a deep fly ball in the third inning but lost it in the sun,” Ackert began regarding his performance against the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

“In the next inning, he reacted late and took the wrong route on what became a run-scoring double to the left-center.”

Dominguez has been a treasured prospect in the Yankees’ farming system for years on end. Last season, a growing campaign was waged for the switch hitter to get a permanent call-up.

Now that he’s been given considerable reps and received cosign from the franchise to earn the starting LF gig, Dominguez has not played up to snuff. Should his woes continue, the Yankees may pivot from their stance on working with him through his mistakes which they characterized as “teachable moments.”