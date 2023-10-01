Should the Yankees consider trading young starting pitcher?

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

New York Yankees starting pitcher Clarke Schmidt could see his name inserted into trade rumors this upcoming offseason, and it may be a move the team should consider.

Should the Yankees consider trading Clarke Schmidt?

Schmidt was plugged into the rotation at the start of the season due to the injury suffered by Carlos Rodón Schmidt stayed in the rotation all season due to other starters such as Frankie Montas missing time as well.

Overall on the season, his performance was subpar, posting a 9-9 record with a 4.64 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 159 innings. He had some good moments but failed to find true consistency over a full season.

Could Schmidt become an afterthought in the rotation?

With the Yankees likely getting Nestor Cortes back next season and possibly one or both of Montas and Luis Severino, Schmidt could become an afterthought in the rotation, and New York’s clear needs fall in the offense.

Therefore, it should not be ruled out that Schmidt could get moved in a deal for a bat. The Yankees reportedly were willing to shop him at the trade deadline earlier this season, as a Schmidt and Red Sox outfielder Alex Verdugo swap was briefly discussed.

Exploring a trade for a new utility man

While it is unlikely that they restart talks for Verdugo, there is another viable option that could become available. That option is Cardinals’ second-year utility man Brendan Donovan.

The 26-year-old had a solid season for St. Louis, posting a .284 batting average with 11 home runs and a .787 OPS in 95 games as of this writing. A lefty with solid contact skills, he could help provide some stability in a Yankees lineup that horribly struggled to generate offense this season.

Like the Yankees, the Cardinals had a disappointing season and have a clear area to address in the offseason. However, unlike the Yankees, the Cardinals desperately need upgrades in the starting rotation. They traded Jordan Montgomery and Jack Flaherty at the deadline, and Adam Wainwright is heading toward retirement.

Therefore, it may be a good idea for New York and St. Louis to negotiate potential trades, as both sides could get what they want out of each other.

If the Yankees want to get back to being title contenders, they have to address the bats. Schmidt has the upside, but with too many holes offensively, the lineup has to be a priority.

