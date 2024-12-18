Recent Yankees trade acquisition is open to discussing a contract extension

Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

After rocking a beard for the last six years, or at least some semblance of facial hair, recent New York Yankees trade acquisition Devin Williams is already discussing abiding by his new team’s policy next season. As it turns out, he could be doing it for much longer than that, or at least is open to the idea.

Devin Williams is interested in signing an extension with the Yankees

The Yankees acquired Williams, arguably the best and most dominant closer in baseball, from the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for pitcher Nestor Cortes and infielder Caleb Durbin, initially projected to be the Bombers’ starting second baseman.

It would be an enormous coup if they managed to extend him. The trade is already worth the investment for the Yankees because their bullpen needed a guy with a career 1.83 ERA and 39.4 percent strikeout rate, but having him for many more years would be a dream scenario.

“Williams said discussing a contract extension with the Yankees is ‘definitely an option’ if it makes sense for both sides,” Yanks insider Jack Curry wrote on X.

The Yankees bullpen needed an arm like Williams’

The owner of the “Airbender,” which is what people call his nasty changeup, posted a 1.25 ERA this past season with the Brewers. He will form an amazing 1-2 pinch with fellow changeup artist Luke Weaver in the back of the Yankees bullpen.

The World Series showed us that the Yankees needed more swing and miss in their relief corps. They also needed more depth because they kept using the same three or four guys in virtually every game, and opposing lineups will eventually make adjustments due to repeated exposure. A hurler like Williams was needed.

A player saying he is open to an extension doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen. Juan Soto always implied he was willing to listen, for example. But Williams’ remarks should be seen as the green light the Yankees needed to at least get the conversation started.