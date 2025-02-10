Projecting the Yankees’ 2025 Opening Day batting order

Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The Yankees have made significant moves this offseason, bolstering their pitching staff and outfield, but there’s still uncertainty in the infield. General manager Brian Cashman didn’t sound overly aggressive when discussing potential upgrades, indicating the team might take a cautious approach.

Instead of pushing for a major addition, they could opt to roll into spring training with their current options and reassess as the season progresses.

Who’s Leading Off?

One of the biggest questions remaining is the identity of the Yankees’ leadoff hitter. While Aaron Boone hasn’t made an official decision, the expectation is that Jasson Dominguez will get a shot at the top of the order. The 21-year-old switch hitter offers a rare blend of power and speed, making him a fascinating option at leadoff.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Dominguez played 44 games in Triple-A last season, slashing .309/.368/.480 with seven homers and 25 RBIs. When healthy, his raw power allows him to do damage early in counts, but his ability to reach base consistently will be key. The Yankees want him seeing quality pitches, and with Aaron Judge following in the two-hole, opposing pitchers won’t have the luxury of nibbling around the zone.

Staggering Power in the Heart of the Order

The Yankees boast one of the more dynamic heart-of-the-order combinations in baseball, featuring a mix of power and versatility.

Aaron Judge – The cornerstone of the lineup, Judge remains one of the most dangerous hitters in the game. In 2024, he hit .322/.458/.701 with 58 home runs and 144 RBIs. Cody Bellinger – Coming off a strong campaign, Bellinger brings left-handed power to the mix. He slashed .266/.325/.426 last season with 18 homers and 72 RBIs, and his swing is tailor-made for Yankee Stadium. Giancarlo Stanton – While he’s battled inconsistency, Stanton remains a significant power threat. He hit 27 home runs in 2024 but struggled with contact, slashing .233/.298/.475. The Yankees are hoping he can find a more balanced approach this season. Jazz Chisholm – Another lefty bat, Chisholm offers speed and power. After being acquired at last year’s trade deadline, he hit .273/.325/.500 with 11 homers, 23 RBIs, and 18 stolen bases in 46 games for the Yankees. Paul Goldschmidt – At 37, Goldschmidt may not be the MVP force he once was, but he remains a professional hitter. He slashed .245/.302/.414 with 22 home runs last season, adding a steady veteran presence to the lineup.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

A Balanced Bottom Third

Having switch hitters at both the top and bottom of the order is a unique advantage. The Yankees can keep opposing pitchers on their toes while creating favorable matchups as the lineup turns over.

Austin Wells – The young catcher has earned his place in the lineup with his bat, showing flashes of offensive potential. Anthony Volpe – While his bat remains a work in progress, Volpe’s defense at shortstop is crucial. He slashed .243/.293/.264 in 2024 with 12 home runs, but the Yankees hope for improvement in his contact/power rates. Oswaldo Cabrera – Another switch hitter, Cabrera adds defensive versatility and a steady presence at the bottom of the order. He hit .247/.296/.365 last season, with an 88 wRC+.

The Yankees Will Remain Patient

While there’s still time for the Yankees to explore additional infield options, they appear content with what they have for now. They have prioritized pitching and defensive flexibility, and while an upgrade could still materialize, they are comfortable entering the season with this projected lineup. The combination of power, speed, and versatility should keep them competitive in the AL, even without another major move before Opening Day.