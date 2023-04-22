Oswald Peraza: The Long-Term Solution for the Yankees at Third Base

Feb 19, 2023; Tampa, FL, USA; New York Yankees shortstop Oswald Peraza (91) fields the ball during spring training practice at George M. Steinbrenner Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

As the 2023 MLB season unfolds, the New York Yankees have a potential long-term solution at third base in Oswald Peraza. The 22-year-old Venezuelan infielder, promoted to the big leagues in 2022, has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young talents in the game.

With an impressive skill set and a track record of success, Peraza has shown that he has what it takes to be a cornerstone of the Yankees’ infield for years to come.

In his debut season in 2022, Peraza exceeded expectations, displaying a combination of power, speed, and defense that made him a valuable asset for the Bombers.

Peraza’s start to the 2023 season has been just as impressive. Currently, he has a .250 batting average with a .438 OBP.

The Yankees have a long-term solution at 3B with Oswald Peraza:

Peraza’s defensive abilities have been equally impressive. His exceptional range, quick hands, and strong arm make him a great candidate on the hot corner. He recorded a .968 fielding percentage in 2022, with only 9 errors in 281 chances (minor league numbers).

One of the key reasons why Oswald Peraza should be considered the Yankees’ long-term solution at third base is his ability to adapt and improve. In his short time in the major leagues, he has already shown significant growth in his offensive and defensive abilities. This is a testament to his work ethic, coachability, and determination to succeed.

Moreover, Peraza’s young age and team-friendly contract make him an ideal candidate to anchor the Yankees’ infield for years to come. At just 22 years old, he has the potential for a long and productive career, and his current contract will keep him in pinstripes through the 2027 season. This combination of talent, affordability, and long-term control is a rare find in today’s game and represents a significant opportunity for the Yanks to solidify their lineup.

In conclusion, Oswald Peraza has demonstrated the skills, work ethic, and potential to be the long-term solution at third base. With impressive offensive production, defensive reliability, and a team-friendly contract, Peraza represents a tremendous opportunity for the Bombers to build a strong foundation for the future. Fans should be excited about what he brings and expect to see him make a significant impact for years to come.