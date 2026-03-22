Andrew Golden of the Baltimore Banner has reported that the Yankees and Nationals completed a minor trade, with infielder Jorbit Vivas going to Washington in exchange for RHP Sean Paul Liñan.

Liñan pitched to a 3.03 ERA with a 3.22 FIP across 19 appearances, as the right-hander utilized his changeup primarily to strike hitters out and keep the ball on the ground.

He appeared briefly in Triple-A, but this seemed to be more of a temporary promotion to fill innings instead of a genuine belief that he’s on the precipise of being a big-leaguer due to the lack of experience above Double-A.

The 21-year-old was ranked as the no. 27 prospect in the Nationals’ system on MLB Pipeline and was initially acquired from the Dodgers in the Alex Call trade.

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Sean Paul Liñan Joins Yankees as Jorbit Vivas is Traded to the Nationals

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are sending over infielder Jorbit Vivas, who was out of Minor League options, to the Washington Nationals in a deal that is going to open up some space on their 40-man roster.

Had he not been traded it is highly likely that he would have been designated for assignment, as the Yankees had no intentions of putting him on the Opening Day Roster based on the bench configuration.

New York had already guaranteed Randal Grichuk a spot on the 26-man roster when he opted out of his contract, which would have allowed him to hit free agency if he didn’t make the team.

Jul 8, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Colorado Rockies outfielder Randal Grichuk (15) hits an RBI single against the San Francisco Giants during the eighth inning at Oracle Park. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-USA TODAY Sports

Amed Rosario, J.C. Escarra, and Paul Goldschmidt had been locked into the other three spots on the bench, so the team was able to find a pitching prospect instead of getting nothing back for Vivas.

Sean Paul Liñan has an excellent changeup with great depth and commands it well, he has a cutter and fastball he throws with it but those pitches lack standout features in the velocity or movement departments.

His very low release point and solid extension could create a quality bullpen profile due to how dominant his offspeed pitch is, and at the young age of 21, he could still add some velocity to his mix.