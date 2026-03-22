After fellow farmhands Spencer Jones and Elmer Rodriguez were given the Yankees’ Kevin Lawn Awards earlier this week, Carlos Lagrange has received some hardware as well.

New York has named him their 2026 receipient of the James P. Dawson Award, handed out annually to the most impressive rookie of Spring Training.

Sporting a 0.66 ERA through what was nothing short of an electric camp for the right-hander, it was an obvious selection given how many eyes he opened up in the organization.

Manager Aaron Boone noted that he could help them out in the early parts of the season and also mentioned that it was a difficult decision to ultimately option him to Triple-A, singing his praises throughout camp.

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Carlos Lagrange Recognized With 2026 James P. Dawson Award By the Yankees

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Not only were the Yankees blown away with Carlos Lagrange’s impressive velocity, but he blew hitters away with triple-digits heat as he was dominant in his Spring Training outings.

The 22-year-old has positioned himself to move fast if the team has an opening in their pitching staff, and one could reasonably argue that he’s the next-man-up in their rotation depth chart.

He posted a 0.66 ERA and struck out over 25% of batters faced during his Grapefruit League outings as he displayed better feel for all of his pitches than expected.

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Lagrange spent the 2025 season in High-A and Double-A as the right-hander displayed an elite changeup to go with some nasty sliders and the aforementioned power fastball.

He dialed it up to 103.1 MPH in outings where he was going 3-4 innings, which is hard to do especially this early into the season, which is why the Yankees are foaming at the mouth at the idea of using him in the big leagues.

The tantalizing pitch mix coupled with his confidence creates a profile not only oozing with potential, but also with the right kind of mentality to dominate in the Bronx.