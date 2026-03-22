Aaron Boone has revealed to the media what the Yankees‘ rotation plans will look like, as they will be running a four-man rotation to start the season.

This will include Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers which leaves Luis Gil’s spot on the roster in flux for right now.

When asked whether this would mean that Gil is going to be optioned or not, Boone was non-committal either way and left the door open for his inclusion or exclusion from the Opening Day roster.

Given the glutton of bullpen arms they have including Brent Headrick, Jake Bird, and Cade Winquest whom the organization has praised publicly, and it indicate a demotion for the former Rookie of the Year winner.

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The Yankees Will Not Carry Luis Gil In The Opening Day Rotation

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Despite a dazzling finish to his Grapefruit League, twirling five shutout innings against the Orioles with pristine fastball velocity, the Yankees have opted to exclude him from their Opening Day rotation.

New York does not need a five-man rotation to start the season and can instead opt for a four-man group especially with both Ryan Yarbrough and Paul Blackburn as potential piggyback options.

There is no set plan for where he will begin the 2026 season at this point in time, but if they don’t move him to the bullpen, then he would get optioned to Triple-A.

Given that they would likely need him to make some starts in late-April while Carlos Rodon and Gerrit Cole continue to rehab, there’s not much logic behind the idea of getting him off of his build-up as a starter.

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The Yankees do not have much value for Gil as a reliever in the first two months of the season where underperformance from a starter like Ryan Weathers or injury could force a need for him to re-join the rotation.

With an MiLB option remaining and quality bullpen arms that could fill the ninth spot in that group, the Yankees are in a situation where they might have to send the hard-thrower back to Triple-A.

It has been rumored throughout Spring Training that the team could use a four-man rotation and Aaron Boone himself wasn’t committal to the idea of Gil having a set start date.

Following their victory over the Phillies to conclude their Spring Training schedule, the team is set to play two games against the Cubs in an exhibition series out in Arizona before Opening Day on Wednesday.