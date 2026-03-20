Aaron Boone spoke to reporters earlier today where he revealed that the Yankees have internally discussed whether they would run a four-man or five-man rotation.

The Yankees have the same five healthy starters right now that they had entering camp, and while this is a good thing for depth, it hasn’t come with universally sharp performances in Spring Training.

One pitcher in particular who could not be featured in a four-man rotation is Luis Gil who has MiLB options and has not impressed much during camp.

His four-seam fastball is sitting between 94-96 MPH which is around what the Yankees saw last year when the right-hander had a 16.8% K% and walked over 13% of batters faced, creating concern about his 2026 outlook.

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Luis Gil Could Begin the Yankees’ 2026 Season in Triple-A

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Despite lowering his ERA from his 2024 Rookie of the Year season, Luis Gil has found himself on the edge of being booted from the Yankees’ rotation.

Rapid progress from Gerrit Cole and the potential for Carlos Rodon to come back at some point in late April creates a very small window for Gil to establish himself in the rotation already, but these news turn the pressure to 11.

If the Yankees opt to use a four-man rotation, it is almost certain that they will run with Max Fried, Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers.

This would give them added flexibility to roster another reliever in their bullpen, with Cade Winquest, Brent Headrick, and Jake Bird being among the options they have at their disposal.

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Aaron Boone praised Rule 5 pick Cade Winquest who has struggled in Spring Training but has apparently opened some eyes with his strong pitch quality scores.

If he does not make the team he will be sent back to the Cardinals, which is where the Yankees have to make some difficult deciscions because if they believe in the player then they have to roster him.

This would normally just force them to option standouts like Jake Bird or Brent Headrick, but all three could be rostered in the bullpen at once with a four-man rotation.

Paul Blackburn and Ryan Yarbrough being built up as starters should allow them to have depth in case a starter is knocked out early as well.