With Ryan Weathers listed as the Yankees’ starting pitcher on Tuesday against the Chicago Cubs for an exhibition game, he will be lined up to pitch in their first game of a three-game set in Seattle.

Facing off against a Mariners’ team that went all the way to Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, it’ll serve as his official debut for the club.

Weathers has struggled in Spring Training and will get one more tune-up outing to try and get himself back on track ahead of the regular season.

Acquired from the Marlins in a trade that saw four prospects sent to Miami, he’s looking to log more innings and starts than he did in 2025 where he pitched to a 3.99 ERA.

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Ryan Weathers Will Get Final Exhibition Start Before Yankees’ Debut

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The Yankees have been supportive of Ryan Weathers despite an ERA north of 11 during Spring Training due to his underlying numbers which suggest he’s been unfortunate.

A 3.33 xFIP indicates that his ability to strike batters out, limit walks, and keep the ball on the ground should lead to better run prevention over a larger sample size.

He’s punched out 17 batters with just three free passes, but his three HRs allowed in 12.1 IP have resulted in tons of run scoring for opponents.

Adding a better sinker and gyro slider could help him finally breakout in 2026, especially after a two-year stretch where he’s been a fairly solid starting pitcher for the Marlins.

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Between 2024 and 2025, Ryan Weathers has a 3.74 ERA and 4.00 xFIP across 125 innings pitched, and the Yankees believe there’s more to unlock there.

If he were to put up those exact numbers in 2026 he would likely be one of their more productive starting pitchers, but the power sinker he’s added could help him keep the ball on the ground.

A 1.30 HR/9 over that stretch and an 8.6% Barrel% would indicate that the transition from Miami to New York could be harsh on his home run rates, which he’s looking to mitigate with fewer flyballs.

The former first-round pick is going to get a chance to prove that he’s more than an oft-injured backend starter, and it’ll begin with a date against one of the best offenses in the American League.