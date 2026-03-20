Spencer Jones and Elmer Rodriguez are taking home some hardware after an excellent 2025 MiLB season, as the Yankees have named them the winners of the Kevin Lawn Award.

This title is handed out to the top-performing Minor League hitter and pitcher in the Yankees’ system, and after Jones led the system in home runs and Rodriguez led in pitching strikeouts, they were excellent options for the award.

Cam Schlittler won the Kevin Lawn Award last season on the pitching side while Rafael Flores won it on the hitting side, as both ended up making their Major League debut during the 2025 campaign.

Both Rodriguez and Jones were added to the 40-man roster, and there’s a real chance both end up playing in the Major Leagues in 2026.

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Yankees Punctuate Excellent 2025 Season For Top Prospects With Prestigious Award

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Elmer Rodriguez had an excellent debut season in the Yankees’ system, posting a 2.58 ERA across 27 appearances between three different levels of Minor League Baseball.

The right-hander struck out 176 batters, the second-most for any pitcher in MiLB last season, as he blended a deep mix of fastballs, sinkers, cutters, changeups, sliders, and curveballs to get both lefties and righties out.

He doesn’t have the top-line repertoire that fellow prospect Carlos Lagrange had, but his command and knack for keeping the ball on the ground gives him a high floor with a real chance of being a quality no. 3 starter.

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Spencer Jones showed off his enormous power upside by belting 35 home runs in 116 games, smashing the baseball regularly for the Somerset Patriots (AA) and Scranton RailRiders (AAA).

His 153 wRC+ and .932 OPS were some of the top marks not just in the Yankees’ system, but all of Minor League Baseball as he displayed an ability to punish mistakes in-zone.

The strikeouts remain an issue, but his strong showing in Spring Training and excellent centerfield defense could create a valuable profile for a contender.

Both of them will be teammates in Scranton to open the season barring a significant injury that opens up a lane for playing time, where they’ll remain just one step away from reaching the Bronx.