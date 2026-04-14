Late on Monday, after allowing three runs against the Los Angeles Angels via a mammoth home run from Mike Trout, the New York Yankees optioned right-handed reliever Jake Bird to Triple-A Scranton Wilkes-Barre. He has posted a disappointing 7.71 ERA to this point, despite some early success.

The Yankees had to call up a reliever to give themselves another option in the bullpen, and old friend Yerry De Los Santos was the chosen one by the organization.

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“Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre,” the team revealed on X.

Prior to tonight’s game, the Yankees recalled RHP Yerry de los Santos (#73) from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.



Additionally, INF Anthony Volpe commences a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset. — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 14, 2026

De Los Santos Is Back With The Yankees

De Los Santos, the owner of a career 3.78 ERA in 85.2 career innings at the MLB level, had been pitching for Scranton to open the 2026 campaign and had a 1.93 ERA in 9.1 frames there. He is not a huge strikeout artist, but figures to be a better option than Bird, at least at the moment.

Additionally, the Yankees announced that injured shortstop Anthony Volpe, who got offseason surgery to repair a partially torn labrum, will start a rehab assignment with Double-A Somerset on Tuesday.

Volpe has been the Yankees’ starter at shortstop in each of the last three seasons. He initially hurt his shoulder on a diving play in May, and several off days and a couple of cortisone shots later, everybody decided surgery was the best course of action for him.

Volpe Has A Lot To Prove

Volpe, who hit .212 with an 83 wRC+ last year, adding 19 home runs and 18 stolen bases, saw his offense and his defense decline due to his shoulder injury. He is now healthy, but needs to get his rhythm back over a long rehab assignment.

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Jose Caballero has been filling in for Volpe in the most important infield position, but Volpe is expected to be given a concrete chance to get his starting gig back when he’s ready.