The New York Yankees will be looking for their ninth win of the season on Wednesday night, when they take the field at Yankee Stadium to face the Athletics in the second game of their series. The first one ended in a 5-3 victory for the Bombers on Tuesday night thanks to Amed Rosario’s two-homer night.

Rosario’s explosive performance was too good to leave him on the bench, and Yankees manager Aaron Boone agreed with that sentiment.

The Yanks face old friend Luis Severino as Amed Rosario gets the nod again at third with Ryan McMahon starting at SHORTSTOP?#yankees pic.twitter.com/NWDOw6jJwj — Fireside Yankees (@FiresideYankees) April 8, 2026

Boone decided, therefore, to include both Rosario and regular third baseman Ryan McMahon in Wednesday’s lineup, at the expense of struggling shortstop Jose Caballero.

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McMahon Will Start At Shortstop For The First Time In 2026

That means McMahon will be making his first regular-season start at shortstop, a role he is not too familiar with but one he tried in spring training with mixed results.

With the Yankees facing right-hander Luis Severino and Caballero sporting a 16 wRC+ to this point, the skipper decided to stick with McMahon in the unfamiliar position.

Center fielder Trent Grisham, who has one of the biggest disparities in baseball between his wOBA and his xwOBA to this point, remains in the leadoff spot, as Boone knows the hits will start falling sooner or later. Captain Aaron Judge will hit second, with Cody Bellinger in the third spot.

Rosario Will Inject Some Life To The Bottom Of The Lineup

The red-hot Ben Rice, owner of a 284 wRC+, will be the cleanup guy, followed by Giancarlo Stanton. This is generally when things start getting hairy for the Yankees this year.

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Jazz Chisholm, scuffling with a 49 wRC+, is in his regular sixth spot, followed by reserve catcher J.C. Escarra making the start instead of regular Austin Wells. Rosario is in the eighth slot, and McMahon is the ninth hitter.