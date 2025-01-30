New York ‘freaking’ Yankees blasted by MLB reporter for being cheap

The Yankees are walking a financial tightrope, sitting slightly above the fourth luxury tax threshold at $301 million. Their plan to get under that number is simple: trade Marcus Stroman and offload as much of his $18.5 million salary as possible. While shedding that contract would create some breathing room, it’s becoming increasingly clear that general manager Brian Cashman isn’t operating with an open checkbook.

It’s not that the Yankees are broke—they never will be—but there’s an undeniable hesitancy to push their spending beyond a certain point.

Compared to Steve Cohen’s Mets and the deep-pocketed Dodgers, who spend like hedge funds gobbling up every available asset, the Yankees are taking a far more conservative approach. They still have the firepower to contend, but their reluctance to go all-in raises serious questions, especially when they have a ticking clock on Aaron Judge and Gerrit Cole’s prime years.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The Yankees Are No Longer the Financial Juggernaut

ESPN insider Jeff Passan didn’t hold back when discussing the Yankees’ approach to spending on The Michael Kay Show. His frustration echoed what many fans have been saying for years—the Yankees don’t operate the way they used to.

“If the (luxury tax) penalties are so tough, then why are the Dodgers and Mets doing it? The Mets have been the past two years, and they’ve shown a willingness to go there,” Passan said. “And at the end of the day, these are the New York freaking Yankees. If a luxury tax threshold is impeding them, that says more about where they are than it does the luxury tax itself. When have the Yankees ever played third fiddle in baseball? That’s where they are right now when it comes to spending.”

There was a time when the Yankees would throw their weight around financially, setting the market instead of reacting to it. But in today’s MLB landscape, they’re letting other teams dictate spending, and it’s starting to feel like they’re operating with self-imposed limits.

Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Wasting a Prime Window

The Yankees have spent this offseason making calculated moves, acquiring Max Fried to fortify their rotation and adding Cody Bellinger as a key piece in the outfield. But they still have a glaring hole at third base and could use one more big bat to round out the lineup. Yet, they’re fixated on getting under a financial threshold rather than making a move that could push them over the top.

Judge and Cole aren’t getting younger. The Yankees have several MVP-caliber players, yet they’re approaching the roster like a mid-market team trying to game the luxury tax system. Meanwhile, the Dodgers are backing up a Brinks truck in commitments this offseason, and the Mets, despite scaling back in overall expenses, are still willing to be aggressive when necessary.

The Yankees have the resources to push past the tax threshold and keep building a winning team. The question is whether they’ll act like the powerhouse they’ve always claimed to be—or if they’re content playing financial chess while other teams play for championships.