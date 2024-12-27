Yankees could opt for offensive firepower or defensive excellence at 2nd base

Credit: wendell cruz-usa today sports

The New York Yankees have done a commendable job bringing in reinforcements for their quest for World Series title No. 28. They showed they were willing to pay Juan Soto a record contract, and when he opted to sign elsewhere, they quickly pivoted and secured a top-tier rotation arm in Max Fried, two bat-missing weapons for relief (Devin Williams and Fernando Cruz), and two steady veteran sluggers in Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger. They also brought back Jonathan Loaisiga and Luke Weaver.

They still need a second baseman, though. It could also be a third baseman or a shortstop willing to change positions, but the Yankees could sure use an infielder via free agency or trade if they won’t want to use DJ LeMahieu, Oswaldo Peraza, or Oswaldo Cabrera. There are a few options they could entertain. If we are talking strictly about second baseman, Ha-Seong Kim and Gleyber Torres are among those who could make the most sense.

The Yankees could go for the defensive wizard

Kim is an average hitter, which is not as bad as you might think. It means his floor is relatively high, even if his ceiling as a hitter isn’t. The unsexy offensive profile is somewhat mitigated by incredible defensive work in four seasons with the San Diego Padres.

The 29-year-old has a career 101 wRC+, but the 2023 Gold Glover accumulates 24 Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and 11 Outs Above Average (OAA) spread in three positions of need in the Yankees: second base, shortstop, and third base. An Anthony Volpe-Kim double-play combo would be really special, particularly with Goldschmidt, a fellow Gold Glover, manning first base.

Could New York end up with Torres and his newfound leadoff excellence?

If his market doesn’t take off, there is also a chance the Yankees bring back Torres on a short-term deal to play second base. His defense is light years away from Kim’s (-11 and -7 DRS and OAA in 2024, respectively), but he also boasts much more offensive upside. Even after struggling for much of the first half with the Yankees, Torres finished with 15 home runs and a 104 wRC+ in 2024. His home run tallies from 2022 and 2023 were 24 and 25, and his career OPS is a solid 113.

Torres is prone to inexplicable errors and mental miscues, but his offense is much better than Kim’s and there is a chance he comes cheaper. He forced his way into the Yankes’ leadoff spot in the summer and never looked back. What will the Yankees do with their second base situation? Will they bring in one of these two players?