MLB Network analyst says Yankees star should get the Barry Bonds treatment

There are moments in baseball that make your heart skip—a crack of the bat, a soaring arc into the stands, a crowd erupting.

New York Yankees‘ slugger Aaron Judge is turning those moments into a daily ritual, and fans are watching history unfold with each swing. He’s not just dominating; he’s dismantling any notion of parity among today’s elite hitters.

At a staggering .412 batting average and tied for the lead in home runs, Judge isn’t just hot—he’s volcanic.

What we’re witnessing isn’t a hot streak or a lucky run; it’s a masterclass in controlled power and precision. It’s the kind of dominance that feels larger than life, almost mythical.

Beyond the stars: Why Judge towers over the best

Baseball today is rich with star power. Shohei Ohtani, a two-way marvel. The “Juniors”—Tatis, Acuña, Guerrero, Witt—all legitimate threats at the plate.

But even in this galaxy of talent, Judge is the sun they all orbit. He doesn’t just stand out; he casts a shadow over the rest.

Statistically, he leads Major League Baseball in almost every key offensive metric: home runs, batting average, slugging percentage, OPS, wRC+, fWAR—you name it.

These aren’t just good numbers; they’re historically good. Even Barry Bonds, the standard for peak offensive terror, didn’t do some of what Judge is doing right now.

“Better than the game”: Praise from the insiders

When someone like Mark DeRosa—former MLB player and current analyst—says Judge is “better than the game right now,” people listen. That’s not just admiration; it’s acknowledgment of something rare.

DeRosa even suggested applying the “Bonds strategy”: walking Judge intentionally with the bases empty in tight games. When a hitter’s bat becomes a game-breaking threat every time he steps in, that’s the kind of respect he earns.

This isn’t exaggeration or media hype. The numbers echo DeRosa’s sentiment. Judge’s isolated power and on-base skills are off the charts, creating an offensive profile that pitchers simply don’t know how to attack.

The evolution of a generational talent

Aaron Judge has always been a fearsome presence, but each season seems to unlock a new level. His discipline at the plate has improved.

His pitch recognition has sharpened. What once felt like raw talent now looks like refined mastery. He’s no longer just a slugger—he’s a technician with a sledgehammer.

In many ways, watching Judge is like witnessing a concert pianist who also happens to be a heavyweight boxer. He blends elegance with brute force, and it’s that rare combination that keeps him ahead of everyone else.

Why Aaron Judge deserves the Bonds comparison

Comparing anyone to Barry Bonds is a bold move. Bonds, for all the controversy, was the most feared hitter the game had ever seen. Yet here we are, in 2025, seriously asking if Judge is on that same level—or possibly beyond it.

Teams are already adjusting. Pitchers are more hesitant, managers more cautious. Every game feels like it has a Judge subplot. Will they pitch to him? Can they pitch to him?

It’s chess played at 98 mph, and more often than not, Judge is three moves ahead.

Aaron Judge isn’t just putting up numbers; he’s putting the league on notice. In a world full of stars, he’s burning brightest—maybe too bright to be ignored.

