MLB insider wonders if Yankees will play Aaron Judge in unfamiliar position at Fenway

New York Yankees fans are growing restless, and much of that unease centers around Aaron Judge’s uncertain health in right field.

Even with Judge back in the lineup, it’s clear he isn’t operating at full strength, particularly when throwing the baseball.

On multiple occasions last week, Judge opted to hit the cutoff man instead of gunning for home plate, a clear red flag.

The Yankees remain vague about the specifics, but fans fear the lingering effects could be tied to ligament damage.

That suspicion grew louder last week, when Judge’s reluctance to unleash his usual cannon arm was impossible to ignore.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Elbow Trouble Adds Another Layer

The Yankees’ balancing act gets trickier because Giancarlo Stanton is also navigating a painful elbow issue of his own.

Between Judge’s throwing limitations and Stanton’s fragile condition, the Yankees essentially have one fully functional elbow between the two sluggers and it can’t be used to throw.

It’s a strange reality for a club built around two of baseball’s most intimidating power hitters.

Manager Aaron Boone is juggling risk versus reward with every lineup card he fills out, searching for balance.

The options are limited, and none come without a significant gamble for the Yankees’ defensive structure or offense.

Boone’s Risky Lineup Puzzle

If Stanton plays right field, he risks further aggravating his elbow or injuring his legs while weakening the team’s overall outfield defense.

If Judge stays in right field, his hesitation to throw with force remains a tactical disadvantage against aggressive baserunners.

Boone knows that every decision carries weight, especially against a looming weekend showdown with Boston at Fenway.

ESPN’s Buster Olney even raised the possibility of Judge starting in left field for the weekend series to limit throwing demands.

https://twitter.com/Buster_ESPN/status/1965060058326413531

The suggestion feels unorthodox, but perhaps necessity is pushing the Yankees into unfamiliar territory this weekend.

Could Judge Really Shift to Left Field?

Judge has played only five career games in left field, all coming during last season, which offers limited reassurance.

Fenway Park’s quirky layout does make left field an interesting option, particularly with its shallow distance to third base.

In theory, Judge could shorten the length of his throws and preserve his arm from unnecessary strain.

Such a move would also free the Yankees to use Cody Bellinger in right while Stanton shifts to designated hitter.

That alignment keeps all three bats in the lineup without leaving a weakened defender in Fenway’s vast right field.

Shifting Judge to left field would test both his instincts and confidence in a hostile setting.

Yankees fans know that every Judge highlight at Fenway carries extra weight, given the blood feud between these franchises.

That’s why the idea of him learning a new position here feels both exciting and dangerously unpredictable at once.

Credit: Mark Smith-Imagn Images

Stanton’s Defensive Struggles Could Limit His Impact

The Yankees might prefer Stanton swinging only as a designated hitter for the Boston showdown.

It’s not ideal, but a limited Stanton is still more dangerous than many fully healthy players across the league.

Boone understands Stanton can still turn games with one swing in pressure-filled environments.

A Rivalry That Demands Answers

As the Yankees brace for Detroit first, Boston already lurks like a storm cloud on the weekend horizon.

Judge’s health, Stanton’s elbow, and Boone’s creativity could ultimately define whether New York avoids another Fenway disappointment.

It’s a puzzle where every piece feels fragile, yet the Yankees can’t afford to leave their sluggers on the bench.

Like a chess master with injured knights, Boone must maneuver carefully to keep his most powerful pieces in play.

And until Judge makes a confident throw across the diamond, fans will hold their breath, waiting for answers.

