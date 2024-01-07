Controversial pitcher specifically wants to sign with Yankees but it’s a non-starter

Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have had a hard time courting a number of available free-agent pitchers, with Jordan Montgomery apparently wanting to go back to the Texas Rangers and Blake Snell looking for the most lucrative payday.

However, one free agent has specifically let the Yankees know he desires to pitch for them. Former Chicago cub Marcus Stroman is the player of note, according to Bob Nightengale of USA Today.

Now 32 years old, Stroman has pitched over 100 innings for seven consecutive years, aside from missing one season in 2020. That type of durability and stamina is certainly something to like, but Stroman has had his run-in with Yankee fans in the past and has made public remarks directed at them.

The team’s front office may not be inclined to add him to their locker room equation since he could cause a ruckus and distract them from their overall goal of winning a championship.

The Yankees Should Steer Clear of Marcus Stroman

However, if Stroman were to guarantee he would fall into line and represent a good soldier, he certainly wouldn’t be a bad addition to the rotation. He featured a 3.95 ERA across 136.2 innings this past season and a 3.50 ERA in 2022 over 138.2 innings.

Not known as a high strikeout pitcher, Stroman does generate fantastic ground ball rates, recording a 57.1% rate in 2023 with only 0.59 walks per nine. He was a 2.7 WAR player last season, showcasing good stuff, and if not for his abrasive personality, this would’ve been an easy decision for the Yankees, who desperately need more reinforcements in the rotation.

Nightengale did mention that the Yankees have “declined to make an offer,” which indicates they have a little interest in his services despite him specifically picking out the Bombers as his preference. Unfortunately, it doesn’t work that way, and the front office certainly remembers his harsh remarks toward the organization. They rarely bend the knee for a player who expresses his opinions vocally on social media and doesn’t care about the repercussions.