Juan Soto sends shocking message to Yankees fans

New York Yankees fans spent the entire offseason to this point dreaming about a Juan Soto-Aaron Judge pairing for the next decade or so. Unfortunately, those hopes were put to rest when the free-agent outfielder signed a 15-year deal with the New York Mets this past Sunday, despite a valiant effort by Hal Steinbrenner and Brian Cashman to keep him around.

The pain of losing Juan Soto to the Mets is still fresh

Yankees fans are understandably upset and disappointed after losing their star. After all, he was the difference between an early-round exit and a World Series appearance. Some of them, however, have taken things a bit too far with social media insults, jerseys being burnt, and other acts.

The average Yankees fan is aware of what Soto contributed in his lone year with the organization. He raised the ceiling of the lineup and gave it a legit postseason weapon, among many other things.

Soto was a true gentleman when speaking about Yankees fans in his introductory press conference with the Mets. Among other things, the slugger said they will have a spot on his heart forever.

Soto had kind words for Yankees fans

“Juan Soto gives a message to Yankees fans: ‘I want to say thank you. They really showed me all the love and everything that they have. They have a spot in my heart,'” Soto said, per SNY on X.

It’s really hard to find players like Soto these days. He is as close to an automatic good at-bats as there in the league right now, and the Yankees sacrificed important assets to bring him for a year, including Michael King. But baseball can be a cruel mistress sometimes.

The Yankees themselves have won more than a few of these free-agent battles throughout history. This particular loss, however, will test their resolve, creativity, and ability to put together a championship-caliber squad on the field in 2025 and beyond.