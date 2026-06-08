Jazz Chisholm Jr. stealing Aaron Judge’s bat is exactly the kind of dumb, perfect Yankees story the internet was built for.

The visual does half the work. Judge is hurt, the Yankees are trying to keep the offense from feeling smaller without him, and Chisholm walks up with the captain’s lumber like he is raiding his older brother’s closet.

Then he hits a three-run homer against Boston, and suddenly the whole thing becomes more than a clubhouse joke. It becomes a reminder that Chisholm brings something this roster needs while Judge is out: life, weirdness, confidence, and a little bit of chaos.

The bat switch actually mattered

After Cody Bellinger broke a late tie with a homer, Chisholm followed by using Judge’s 35-inch, 33-ounce bat to launch a three-run shot in the eighth inning of the Yankees’ 6-1 win over the Red Sox.

Chisholm normally swings a lighter model, and the heavier bat changed the feel of the at-bat. He said, “Sometimes you need a little bit more weight,” which is a funny line until you watch the ball leave the yard and realize he may have been onto something.

There is a baseball reason behind the meme. A heavier bat can force a player to stay more controlled, and Chisholm admitted he could not swing out of his shoes with Judge’s model. For a player whose game can get loud in every direction, that kind of built-in governor is not the worst thing.

Jazz gives the Yankees some badly needed personality

The Yankees have already had plenty of Jazz conversations this season, most of them tied to production, contract value, and whether the bat has matched the star-level talk. Those are real debates, and one borrowed-bat homer does not erase them.

Still, this is why Chisholm is different. He can frustrate you for three at-bats, grab someone else’s bat, hit a ball into the seats, and turn a normal Sunday win into the kind of clip people pass around all night.

The Yankees need more than vibes without Judge. They need runs, depth, and healthier stars. But baseball is also a long daily grind, and personality matters when the lineup is missing its center of gravity.

Chisholm may have stolen Judge’s bat for one swing. He also stole the moment, and right now, the Yankees can use every bit of that energy.