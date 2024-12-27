Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s versatility gives the Yankees choices

Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The Detroit Tigers are signing infielder Gleyber Torres to a one-year, $15 million contract, likely to play second base. The longtime member of the New York Yankees will don a different uniform for the first time in his MLB career, and the Bombers are still looking for a solution to play the keystone.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. could be the Yankees’ 1B solution

Thanks to Jazz Chisholm Jr.’s versatility, the Yankees can afford to bring either a second or third baseman. If it is the former, he would be staying at the hot corner. If the Yanks acquire a third baseman, the former Miami Marlin would play second.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

What would be a better scenario for the Yankees regarding Chisholm? Are they better off with him at third or at second? Well, let’s start by saying that he is good enough to play both positions. The “internship” he had at third base since he arrived in 2024 was satisfactory, overall, even though he had his ups and downs.

The Yankees could acquire a second or third baseman thanks to Chisholm

There is the notion that Chisholm had plenty of experience at second base coming up through the minor leagues, but that’s not true — he only played a grand total of 16 innings at the position. What he does have is 1,330.1 innings of MLB experience at second, as opposed to the 400.1 he logged at third.

Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

So far, he has accumulated seven Defensive Runs Saved (DRS) and eight Outs Above Average (OAA) in the middle. At third, he boasts -2 DRS and 6 OAA. The league-wide assumption is that DRS is the better tool to evaluate infield play. Chisholm has always been listed as a middle infielder, though, and shortstop (his main position) and second base are more similar when it comes to skillset.

The player made a valiant effort to play third for the Yankees in 2024, and he improved with time. He can defend the position. However, he looks more natural at second. Both options remain in play for him at the moment. Everything hinges on who the Yankees can bring in. They have a versatile, valuable piece in Chisholm and that gives them options.