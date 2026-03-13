The New York Yankees entered spring training with a simple plan: send 23-year-old Jasson Dominguez to Triple-A, give him everyday at-bats, let him develop against lefties, and have him ready when opportunities opened up.

But Dominguez is making that decision far more difficult than anyone anticipated.

Through 11 spring games, Dominguez is hitting .333/.343/.667 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and a 148 wRC+. Against Detroit on Thursday, he blasted the second pitch he saw from Justin Verlander 431 feet to deep right-center, the kind of raw power display that reminds you why the Yankees signed him for $5.1 million as a 16-year-old.

The home run carried extra meaning. “When I saw he was the starting pitcher, of course, I thought about it,” Dominguez said with a smile, referencing his first MLB homer off Verlander in September 2023.

That kind of moment-making ability is exactly what makes the Yankees’ decision so complicated.

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The Logjam That Blocks His Path

The reality is brutal. Trent Grisham owns center. Aaron Judge owns right. Cody Bellinger anchors left on a five-year, $162.5 million deal. Giancarlo Stanton fills the DH spot. Four positions occupied before Dominguez enters the conversation.

Spencer Jones, the towering left-handed power threat, was already reassigned to minor league camp despite a strong spring. If Jones couldn’t force his way on, what chance does Dominguez have?

Manager Aaron Boone addressed it on MLB Network. “We all think very highly of both of those guys. Dominguez is a 22-year-old and he really had a nice season for us last year. Both of those guys are going to have a lot of impact for us this season.”

When pressed on Opening Day rosters, Boone didn’t close the door. “A lot can happen between now and March 25th. The reality is those guys are going to absolutely impact us this year and we’ll just see how it shakes out over the next four weeks.”

Why Triple-A Still Makes Sense

The Yankees want Dominguez to get everyday at-bats, impossible with the current roster. In 2025, he hit .274 with a .768 OPS against righties but collapsed to .204 with a .569 OPS against lefties. He needs volume to fix those splits, and Scranton provides it.

Boone emphasized patience during a February WFAN appearance. “I think what gets lost sometimes is that last year was his age-22 season. And he very much held his own. I think he’s showing signs he still has a chance to be a really good player in this league.”

The developmental case is strong. Dominguez finished 2025 with -9 Outs Above Average in left field. His routes need refinement. And his right-handed swing needs consistent at-bats to fully develop.

“He’s still a better left-handed hitter, but there’s no reason to think that over time, the right side can’t come up because he’s got power on that side, he’s got plate discipline, it’s just a matter of continuing to gain experience,” Boone told the New York Post.

The Stanton Factor Changes Everything

Giancarlo Stanton’s health is the wildcard. The 36-year-old has been productive when available, but has played more than 124 games just once since 2019. When he inevitably hits the IL, the Yankees need a replacement. Dominguez can handle that role immediately.

The question is whether the Yankees want him sitting on the bench waiting for that opportunity or playing every day in Triple-A. They re-signed Bellinger and Grisham to avoid relying on prospects, but watching Dominguez launch baseballs 431 feet off Hall of Famers creates internal pressure.

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The Decision The Yankees Don’t Want To Make

The .333/.343/.667 slash line is impressive, but it comes with context. Dominguez is striking out at 28.6% against spring pitching, and his 2.9% walk rate shows he’s being aggressive. What matters more is the quality of contact. The Verlander blast went 431 feet. These aren’t cheap spring homers. These are legitimate power displays.

If this were easy, Boone would have announced Dominguez’s assignment by now. Instead, he’s leaving doors open, talking about how “a lot can happen,” and emphasizing that both Dominguez and Jones will “absolutely impact” the Yankees this season.

The smart move is still Triple-A. Dominguez needs everyday at-bats, consistent exposure to lefties, and defensive refinement. The Yankees need him to be a complete player, not just a bench bat with occasional power.

But smart doesn’t always win when a 23-year-old is launching baseballs into orbit off Justin Verlander. The Yankees entered camp knowing what they should do. Now they’re wondering if what they should do is still what they want to do.

That’s the difference between a prospect who’s ready someday and one who’s forcing the issue right now.