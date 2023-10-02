Isiah Kiner-Falefa Up For Possible Extension With Yankees

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

The New York Yankees have all offseason to prioritize solidifying a playoff-caliber roster after missing the postseason for the first time since 2016, and utility player Isiah Kiner-Falefa could be in line for an extension.

The Yankees could prioritize signing Isiah Kiner-Falefa

Kiner-Falefa has played in 255 games for the Yankees. In 809 at-bats, he has produced a respectable .253 batting average and 36 stolen bases.

The six-year MLB veteran joined the Yankees in 2022 after four seasons spent with the Texas Rangers. IFK as he is commonly called, started 118 games in the outfield and 26 games at third base.

Down the stretch of this lost season, Kiner-Falefa stole four of his 14 total bases. IKF has not been known as a volume hitter but has produced as a fielder.

Kiner-Falefa signed a one-year, $6 million deal prior to the start of the 2023 campaign. He out-earned Oswaldo Cabrera, Wandy Peralta and Anthony Volpe in 2023.

Will Cashman extend IKF long-term?

With the Yankees in the luxury tax at an excess of $190 million in salaries, general manager Brian Cashman will have to decide whether to bring IKF back into the fold. Kiner-Falefa has yet to earn a long-term deal as all of his contracts have been one year in length.

New York has Everson Pereira among other players to consider for contract negotiations as a new class of available players is set to enter the market.