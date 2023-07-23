Is Yankees manager Aaron Boone on the hot seat?

Ed Szczepanski-USA TODAY Sports

Given the New York Yankees‘ sluggish start to the 2023 season, it might seem plausible to speculate about the job security of their manager, Aaron Boone.

With the halfway point and the All-Star break behind us, the Yankees are in a struggle to secure a final Wild Card spot, having lost a substantial number of games over the past month. They’re now anxiously awaiting positive moves at the trade deadline under the guidance of General Manager Brian Cashman.

The Boone Conundrum: Uninspiring Performance or Team’s Confidence Crisis?

Underperformance by players often points to a management issue. Despite the Yankees’ lack of confidence and the evident need for a deadline revival, plans to replace Boone do not appear to be on the table.

SNY’s Andy Martino reports that Boone’s position as the Yankees’ manager is secure.

“As previously reported, manager Aaron Boone’s job is safe. (Brian) Cashman still considers Boone an excellent manager and is said not to blame him for the team’s recent struggles. It is extremely difficult to imagine the front office wanting to move on from Boone after the season, even if the Yankees fail to reach the postseason; the one unknown there is what owner Hal Steinbrenner would do in that scenario.”

The Yankees’ Current Standings: A Wild Card Hope

The Yankees currently trail two games behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the Wild Card standings, putting them within striking distance of a potential comeback.

The Baltimore Orioles seem to be leading the American League East, even though the Tampa Bay Rays had maintained a substantial lead for most of the season. The Orioles’ performance has been noteworthy, spurred on by a band of young talents.

A comeback in the AL East would require nothing short of a miracle for the Yankees. Consequently, they are setting their sights on the Wild Card, where they face competition from the Rays, Houston Astros, Blue Jays, and Boston Red Sox.

The AL East Battle: Fighting for Wild Card Opportunity

Essentially, the entire AL East is at the forefront of the Wild Card race, each team vying for a spot. Cashman is likely to make some moves at the deadline to augment the offense, with potential trade prospects like Cody Bellinger and Dylan Carlson linked to the team.

However, the surprising struggles of players like Giancarlo Stanton, DJ LeMahieu, and other acclaimed hitters are unprecedented. Last season, the Yankees boasted one of the best offenses in baseball, but they currently rank 29th in batting average and 27th in on-base rate. Their performance with runners in scoring position is even more disappointing, suggesting a psychological rather than physical issue.

The Collective Failure: Poor Roster and Absence of Key Players

The blame can be dispersed widely as poor roster construction seems to be the team’s primary adversary. Beyond Aaron Judge, the Yankees’ offense appears incapable, and Judge’s absence over the past month has been palpable.

Without a definitive return date for their superstar hitter, Boone faces the challenge of motivating his team to secure enough wins ahead of the deadline, thereby persuading management against selling off.

Boone’s Position: Safe Unless Steinbrenner Intervenes

Despite these challenges, Boone’s position seems secure unless Hal Steinbrenner unexpectedly opts to dismiss Brian Cashman, a decision that could trigger significant changes at the managerial position.