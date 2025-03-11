Insider makes shocking prediction about the Yankees’ offense

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Spring training is supposed to be a time of fine-tuning and optimism, but for the New York Yankees, it’s felt more like survival mode. Injuries have taken a sledgehammer to their roster, particularly on the pitching side, where the loss of Gerrit Cole and Luis Gil has sent shockwaves through the rotation.

But the damage doesn’t stop there—the lineup has also been hit hard, and the Yankees may be forced to make some last-minute moves to stay competitive.

The Lineup Takes a Hit

The Yankees are staring down the possibility of starting the season without DJ LeMahieu (calf) and Giancarlo Stanton (elbows). That’s already a serious blow, but when you factor in the loss of Juan Soto to free agency, it means they’re missing a third of last season’s lineup. That’s not just a dent; that’s a crater.

Credit: David Rodriguez Munoz / USA TODAY NETWORK

If the Yankees don’t bring in reinforcements, they’ll likely turn to some combination of Oswaldo Cabrera or Oswald Peraza at third base, while the designated hitter role could fall to Dominic Smith, Ben Rice, or Everson Pereira.

While there’s intrigue in watching young talent develop, banking on unproven players to fill such major voids is a gamble.

An Insider Predicts a Move

Help could be on the way, though. MLB insider Joel Sherman of the New York Post, who has strong connections within the organization, believes the Yankees “will have a (new) bat by the end of spring training.”

That’s not just wishful thinking—it’s an informed prediction from someone who knows how the front office operates.

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

On the pitching side, however, things are bleak. Sherman suggests that while the Yankees badly need more arms, acquiring quality pitching this late in the game is nearly impossible. The rotation will have to weather the storm as is.

The Need for a Proven Bat

While Cabrera, Peraza, Pereira, and Rice all bring some excitement and potential, the Yankees need at least one established hitter to stabilize the lineup. A team with championship aspirations can’t afford to rely entirely on untested talent.

There’s a difference between hoping a young player breaks out and knowing you have a hitter who can deliver.

The Yankees are used to dealing with adversity, but this spring has thrown more at them than usual. If Sherman’s prediction holds true, reinforcements could arrive soon. If not, they’ll be rolling the dice on youth and depth pieces to carry them through the early part of the season.