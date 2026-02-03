The Yankees’ offseason has been a strange one, they were mired in inactivity for months but somehow have spent so much money that their payroll is at a franchise-high $330 million.

When you sit back and look at the number of MLB additions there’s more names than you’d think in there, the issue is that they’re mostly comprised of returning cast members from the 2025 season.

That’s not inherently a bad thing if you’re assessing them as the best options available, but the Yankees still have some work they need to do in order to round out their roster.

I don’t think there’s a massive move on the way that changes everything, but I do think there’s some clean-up work they can do to make this one of the more well-rounded teams in the sport.

With just two moves that come at a fairly low cost, the Yankees can increase their floor and address some of their remaining weaknesses.

Finding a Final Piece for the Yankees’ Bench

Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images

The Yankees are still searching for a right-handed bench bat according to multiple outlets, and I think there’s a viable way to improve this roster with the low-cost options out there.

Paul Goldschmidt makes the most sense in my opinion because of his familiarity in the Bronx and his excellent offensive numbers against left-handed pitching.

He had the fourth-highest wRC+ (169) among qualified hitters as he slugged .570 with an 11.3% strikeout rate in those matchups, combining excellent contact quality with a high contact frequency.

It’s the kind of profile that work well at the top of the lineup against a tough lefty, and I think the Yankees could make this work without sitting Ben Rice.

Credit: © Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

This would be an incredibly strong lineup against left-handed pitching and have both high-end offense with good depth to ensure there aren’t easy lanes for pitchers to let their guard down.

I would also say with supreme confidence that the Yankees would have their deepest position player group in years, their bench would be J.C. Escarra, Jose Caballero, Amed Rosario, and Paul Goldschmidt at full strength which is excellent.

Oswaldo Cabrera in this scenario would be the 14th man on the roster, for comparison last year’s team had him penciled in as their starting third baseman against RHP.

Pablo Reyes and Oswald Peraza entered Spring Training last year in competition for the fourth and final spot on the bench, but an injury to DJ LeMahieu guaranteed both of their spots.

It seems like an insignificant addition, but it gives the Yankees a serious offensive boost against left-handed pitching while giving them a pinch-hitting option or defensive substution late in a close game who can help you win.

Finding Some Stability in an Uncertain Bullpen

Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

With Brendan Donovan being traded to the Seattle Mariners, the St. Louis Cardinals have gone even further into their rebuild, and it’s why I think JoJo Romero could be next.

A rental left-handed reliever who keeps the ball on the ground and still has some solid swing-and-miss rates, Romero could provide a nice set-up option for this Yankees’ bullpen.

He had a 2.07 ERA, 3.28 FIP, and 4.12 xFIP last season, the K-BB% was lower than you’d like for a reliever but I think the discrepancy in Whiff% and K% are things Matt Blake could mend.

Romero’s 95th Percentile GB% (57.1%) and 91st Percentile Avg Exit Velocity (87.3 MPH) make him a soft contact machine, as his sinker-sweeper-changeup mix makes him tough on lefties and righties.

JoJo Romero, Wicked 85mph Slider. ? pic.twitter.com/XLCn42dZqS — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) August 2, 2024

The Yankees wouldn’t propel themselves into having the best bullpen in baseball, but you feel good about having David Bednar at closer while Fernando Cruz, Camilo Doval, and JoJo Romero serve as their other late inning options.

You’d expect Tim Hill to make this team, but it leaves three spots open for their favorite project arms such as Brent Headrick, Cade Winquest, or Jake Bird who have some upside and could make the Opening Day Roster.

I’m not sure what an exact package here would look like, but the price in a trade for a rental reliever likely wouldn’t break the farm system if the Cardinals reach the stage of seriously wanting to get a deal done.