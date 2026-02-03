We can talk all we want about the New York Yankees “running it back” with the best offense in baseball, but don’t let the roster stability fool you. While the core is locked in, the fringes of this roster are about to witness a cage match in Tampa. General Manager Brian Cashman might not be making splashy headlines in February, but he has quietly set up three distinct position battles that will define the team’s depth.

The narrative is simple: the Yankees have the firepower, but they need the defense and the durability. With Gerrit Cole returning and Cam Schlittler getting a full runway, the rotation looks potent on paper, but the bench and the back of the rotation are up for grabs. Here is where the real drama lies.

Spencer Jones vs. The “Martian” Myth

I’ve been saying it for a year: Spencer Jones is not just a prospect; he is a laboratory experiment built specifically for the short porch in right field. But we have to be honest about the flaws. Jones brings elite power—mashing 35 home runs across the upper minors last season—but it came with a terrifying cost: 179 strikeouts.

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

The Yankees are pitting him directly against Jasson Dominguez, who feels more like trade bait every day. Jones fits the stadium better, but his 36.6% strikeout rate in Triple-A is the kind of number that gets you exposed in the majors. He has to trim that down, or he’s just Joey Gallo 2.0. However, the front office is clearly infatuated with the ceiling.

“He’s this untapped potential situation that’s done everything he needs to do thus far to put himself in the position to get into a Major League ballpark and say, ‘This spot is mine,’” Cashman said recently. That doesn’t sound like a GM who wants to keep him in Scranton.

Oswaldo Cabrera Is Fighting for His Life

It pains me to write this because Oswaldo Cabrera is the heartbeat of the dugout, but the math is working against him. After fracturing his ankle and missing the bulk of 2025, he watched the Yankees go out and replace him with Amed Rosario and Jose Caballero. Those aren’t depth moves; those are “we need production” moves.

Cabrera’s sample size last year was brutal: a .243 average and a .630 OPS in just 34 games. He offers versatility, sure, but Rosario hits lefties better, and Caballero steals bases. Cabrera is statistically the odd man out, and unless he tears the cover off the ball in March, I expect him to start the year in Triple-A. The Yankees can’t afford a utility man who can’t hit, regardless of how nice his smile is.

Elmer Rodriguez Is the Secret Weapon

If you want to feel optimistic, look at Elmer Rodriguez. The Yankees are buzzing about this kid, and for good reason. He isn’t just a thrower; he’s a pitcher who understands how to survive in the Bronx. Last season, he posted a 2.93 ERA in Double-A and, more importantly, generated a 59.5% ground ball rate.

That ground ball rate is a cheat code at Yankee Stadium. He tossed 150.0 innings last year, proving he has the durability to handle a workload, unlike half the current rotation. Cashman knows he has a safety net here, recently noting, “I do think we have a lot of quality choices at the very least that we can fall back on if we do nothing more”. Rodriguez might not be on the Opening Day roster, but mark my words: he will be making starts by June.