Former Yankees star reflects on time with the team: ‘Getting traded there was the best thing that ever happened to me’

The New York Yankees were deep in a postseason chase in 2021 when they made a move that instantly shifted their energy.

That summer, the team traded for Anthony Rizzo, a first baseman who had spent his entire career with the Chicago Cubs.

By that point, Rizzo was already a World Series champion and beloved figure in Chicago’s 2016 title run.

For Yankees fans, his arrival brought more than just a solid glove and a dangerous left-handed bat in the lineup.

It brought a player whose championship pedigree and competitive spirit seemed tailor-made for the Bronx.

Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Career Turned on a Single Trade

Speaking recently on the Glory Daze podcast, Rizzo called the trade “the best thing that ever happened” to him.

He explained that while he loved Chicago, his move to New York forced him to grow both professionally and personally.

Suddenly, he was in a locker room alongside superstars like Giancarlo Stanton, Aaron Judge, DJ LeMahieu, and Gerrit Cole.

“There’s a different standard,” Rizzo said, noting that in New York, you expect to win every single year.

He compared the two cities, saying Chicago’s long drought fostered different expectations than the Yankees’ win-or-bust mentality.

Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Immediate Impact in the Bronx

In 2021 and 2022, Rizzo delivered exactly what the Yankees had hoped for—power, patience, and veteran steadiness at first base.

He was a player capable of working deep counts and delivering clutch hits in high-pressure moments.

His presence was a stabilizing force in a lineup sometimes prone to streaky stretches and offensive droughts.

Rizzo’s ability to get on base complemented the Yankees’ big boppers, giving pitchers a constant challenge.

Fans quickly embraced him, and his smooth left-handed swing seemed made for Yankee Stadium’s short porch in right.

The Collision That Changed Everything

But in May 2023, a collision with Fernando Tatis Jr. altered the trajectory of Rizzo’s Yankees tenure.

What seemed like a routine baseball play resulted in a concussion that would affect his performance for months.

Rizzo never quite regained his sharp timing or consistent power after the injury, despite multiple attempts to push through.

By the 2024 season, his production had slipped, and the Yankees ultimately declined his team option that winter.

Still, the numbers—.234/.326/.409 with a 105 OPS+—tell only part of his story in New York.

The Weight of the Pinstripes

In reflecting on his time in pinstripes, Rizzo emphasized a truth Yankees fans have heard for generations.

“Those pinstripes carry more weight than any uniform,” he said, speaking to the pressure and pride of playing in New York.

It’s the kind of weight that can either break a player or elevate him to new heights, much like a spotlight on Broadway.

For Rizzo, it was a challenge that shaped him, even if the ending wasn’t the fairy tale some imagined.

And while his final seasons were marred by injury, his early impact and leadership left a lasting impression in the Bronx.

