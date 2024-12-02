Former Yankees pitching bust inks $34 million deal with Mets

It seems like the New York Mets are on a mission to turn the Yankees‘ missteps into gold. After turning former Yankees ace Luis Severino into a productive starter in 2024, the Mets have dipped back into familiar waters, signing Frankie Montas to a two-year, $34 million deal. The move is an ambitious bet on Montas, who has been a mixed bag since his ill-fated stint in the Bronx.

Frankie Montas: A Tale of Redemption?

The Yankees originally acquired Montas from the Oakland Athletics at the 2022 trade deadline, hoping he could bolster their rotation. Instead, Montas struggled mightily, posting a brutal 6.35 ERA over 39.2 innings that season. To make matters worse, he pitched just 1.1 innings in 2023 due to injury, making him one of the least productive trade acquisitions in recent Yankees history.

Fast forward to 2024, and Montas found new life pitching for Cincinnati and Milwaukee. Across 150.2 innings, he recorded a 4.84 ERA—far from dominant but a significant improvement compared to his Yankees tenure. His fastball velocity returned to form, averaging 95.8 mph, close to his career norm. The Mets clearly see potential in Montas, banking on the idea that he’ll continue to improve now that he’s fully recovered from injury.

Learning from the Severino Model

The Mets’ decision to take a chance on Montas mirrors their approach with Luis Severino. Severino had a tumultuous final season with the Yankees, struggling to find his footing after returning from injury. However, the Mets capitalized on his second year back, a period often considered more indicative of a player’s post-recovery potential. Severino became one of their most reliable starters in 2024, prompting the Mets to try their luck with Montas in a similar scenario.

The contract itself—$17 million per year over two seasons—is a gamble, no doubt. Montas’s recent performance doesn’t necessarily scream $34 million, but the Mets are betting on a second-year resurgence akin to what they saw from Severino. If Montas can find consistency, this deal could look savvy in hindsight. If not, it risks becoming another overpay for a team that can ill afford to miss on investments.

The Bigger Picture: Mets’ Offseason Strategy

The Montas signing is just one piece of a larger puzzle for the Mets, who are gearing up for a potentially transformative offseason. Their pursuit of superstar free agent Juan Soto looms large, and securing his services could dictate the direction of the entire roster. If Soto heads to Queens, the Mets will likely accelerate their roster-building efforts, filling holes across the rotation, bullpen, and lineup.

With several starting pitchers departing in free agency and Pete Alonso seeking a long-term deal, the Mets have their work cut out for them. Montas may not be the ace fans were hoping for, but he could be a useful middle-of-the-rotation piece if everything clicks. For now, the Mets are playing the long game, hoping their faith in Montas will pay dividends while they work to finalize more impactful moves.

A Cautionary Tale for the Yankees

The Yankees, meanwhile, are left watching yet another one of their former players suit up for their crosstown rivals. Montas, much like Severino, serves as a reminder that patience with injured players can sometimes yield rewards—but only if managed properly. The Mets seem to have mastered this art, turning Yankees’ afterthoughts into contributors.

Whether Montas thrives in Queens or becomes another overpaid reclamation project remains to be seen. But for now, the Mets are willing to roll the dice, confident that their gamble on Frankie Montas could once again make the Yankees’ loss their gain.