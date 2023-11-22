Former Yankees 3B Miguel Andujar signs with Athletics

After parting ways with the New York Yankees in the 2022 MLB season, Miguel Andujar has found a new home in the MLB.

Andujar was recently signed by the Oakland Athletics, giving the franchise support at third base, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post:

Miguel Andujar signs A’s deal for $1.7M for 2024 — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 18, 2023

Andujar’s Ups and Downs With the Yankees

Andujar never saw consistent time with the Yankees. He only played more than 46 games once in his six-year tenure. That came in 2018, where he put together a strong campaign behind 83 runs, 27 home runs, and 92 RBIs, along with an impressive .297/.328/.527 slash line.

Andujar missed much of the 2019 season due to a right shoulder injury and landed on the 60-day IL in 2021 with a wrist injury. Having been optioned to Triple-A in 2022, he was later released by the Yankees and joined the Pittsburgh Pirates to close out the year.

He’s yet to regain his stride since his All-Star caliber 2018 run but will have another chance in Oakland.

Oakland Athletics’ Depth Chart at 3B and LF

The Athletics have fallen off in the last two seasons since saying goodbye to many of their best players. No batter that played in 50 or more games for the A’s hit better than .267 at the plate. Additionally, the Athletics lack power with catcher Shane Langeliers having led the way with 22 homers in 2023.

At third base, Andujar will have to compete with Jordan Diaz and Abraham Toro for time. Last season, Jace Peterson and Jonah Bride also manned duties at third, though neither of them hit better than .221 nor were successful at driving in runs. From a fielding perspective, Diaz sported a .918 fielding percentage and committed six errors at third, compared to none at second base in only 10 more appearances.

Andujar has a chance to try and channel some of his strong play from yesteryear and will have a prime opportunity to capitalize off of the lack of competition on the reeling team and help them improve in 2024.