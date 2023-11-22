Yankees Mock Trade: MLB-ready pitching for Juan Soto

Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports

San Diego Padres left fielder Juan Soto is the prime target for the New York Yankees, and one elaborate proposed trade offers the Padres a package that could solidify a deal.

Brendan Kuty of The Athletic constructed a trade that would send SPs Clark Schmidt, Randy Vasquez, and Edgar Barkley, along with OF Everyone Pereira, to the Padres in return for Soto. This was his rationale for why each Yankees player would be enticing for San Diego to bring on board:

Clarke Schmidt Production and Age a Major Draw

“Average major-league player: Schmidt, 27, put up a 4.64 ERA in 33 games (32 starts) — his first full-time look in a big-league rotation,” Kuty said.

Schmidt went 8-8 in a down Yankees season and could improve upon that more in a different environment, such as San Diego. He kept his walk rate low with a 1.323 WHIP and struck out over four batters a game. He would help a Padres team that was bottom-10 in strikeouts and could use more reinforcements on the mound.

Everson Pereira an Attractive Young Talent the Yankees Could Invest in

“Top-three to top-seven prospect: Pereira, 22, was ranked No. 51 on Keith Law’s midseason prospect list this year and could slide into left field for San Diego. He’s got thump but a lot of swing-and-miss,” Kuty accentuated.

While Pereira only played 27 games and was not the most efficient bat, he was able to drive in 10 RBIs in that span and had a perfect fielding percentage in 234.2 innings out in left field. Pereira has yet to blossom into the player he is projected to be for the Yankees and is a direct replacement for Soto in left field. He made $720,000 in 2023, and should he amplify his play next season, it will come at a price tag that wouldn’t hurt the Padres’ $200 million cap.

Randy Vasquez Adds Efficiency & Edgar Barclay a Farm System Asset For Padres’ Pitching Unit

“Top-12 to top-15 prospect: Vasquez, 25, was mostly solid in 11 games (five starts) in his debut season, posting a 2.87 ERA but also a 4.98 FIP,” Kuty noted.

Outside of ace Blake Snell, none of the other starting pitchers on the Padres sported a sub .300 ERA. The Padres need efficiency on the mound, and that’s what Vasquez offers. Additionally, he’ll give San Diego another pitcher who can show opposing batters a flurry of changeups and a strong fastball.

Meanwhile, Kuty rounded out by highlighting Barclay’s high strikeout rate and ‘solid secondary offerings.’ Eligible for the rule 5 draft, which he also pointed out, Barclay gives the Padres a young asset they can cultivate and develop.